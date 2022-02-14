ABU DHABI: The consolidated revenue for Etisalat Group for fiscal year 2021 amounted to AED53.34 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2% (AED 1.6 billion), according to a company disclosure statement issued today on ADX website.

The company attributed the growth to increased demand for data connectivity and digital services.

"Additionally, growth is attributed to international operations as well as steady improvement in domestic operations. Etisalat Group consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company amounted to AED 9.3 billion, representing a year on year increase of 3.2% (AED 0.29 billion)," added the statement.

