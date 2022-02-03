Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat Group) announced on Thursday the appointment of its new CEO-International who will take charge of the company’s global telco business.

Mikhail Gerchuk will assume his new role on March 1, 2022, reporting directly to Etisalat’s Group Chief Executive Officer, the UAE operator told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

“Gerchuk will be responsible for providing comprehensive direction to develop and implement the international telco strategy and the accompanying long-term plans needed for … growth across international operations,” the statement said.

Gerchuk has 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. He has worked for Vodafone, MTS, VEON and McKinsey & Company.

In his time with VEON as CEO, he managed to stop the company’s revenue fall and was “influential in achieving a 12 percent growth and an improvement of 10 percent profitability,” Etisalat said.

The company’s consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2021 reached 13.3 billion dirhams ($3.6 billion), an increase of 2 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Consolidated net profit after Federal royalty amounted to 2.4 billion dirhams, up by one percent year-on-year.

