Abu Dhabi, UAE – Enova, the regional leader in the integrated energy and facilities management sector, recently signed a new five-year Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with Aldar as part of a project to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The signing took place at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 (WFES) held in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The new contract will cover 18 commercial and retail properties, with a commitment of overall energy savings of 17.7% per year amounting to 10,000 tonnes of CO2 reduced per year.
Photo Caption: from the left Renaud Capris, Chief Executive Officer, Enova; Jassem Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Investment.
About Enova
Enova is the regional leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 4,500 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.
Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.
About Veolia
Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary
business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com
About Majid Al Futtaim
Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 16 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.
Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in a number of markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 300 outlets and an online store.
Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens and 34 Magic Planet family entertainment centres across the region, in addition to iconic leisure and entertainment facilities such as Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai, Dreamscape and Ski Egypt, among others. The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', and a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde and LEGO. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.
