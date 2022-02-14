Dubai, UAE - Emaar Properties, the global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, has awarded all painting works at Forte, its luxury high-rise residential project in Downtown Dubai, to MYRO, a one-of-a-kind mobile intelligent paint robot designed for the construction industry. This decision aligns with Emaar’s strategy to constantly seek new construction technologies shaping the industry and provide the best quality finishes across its impressive portfolio.

Created to bridge the gap between automation and the construction industry, MYRO was previously deployed on a trial basis for a luxury villa compound at Dubai Hills Estate, and its performance has been carefully evaluated. In light of its high productivity and quality enhancement, Emaar has now appointed MYRO to work on another of its projects, Forte, which will benefit from MYRO's high quality finishes deemed 'remarkable'. At the same time, Emaar and MYRO International plan to jointly investigate the number of units and engagement model for future collaboration.

Deployed to Emaar's Forte for a stage 1 trial, MYRO has productivity of nearly 1000 sq ft/hour, approximately ten times faster than manual painting. While a single apartment unit takes up to 4 man-days of manual painting, MYRO can auto-paint it within 4 hours.

Highly cost-effective and safe, the smart robot is operational 24 hours and has precision control over the quality parameters like spread rate and DFT specifications by paint material suppliers. MYRO can be pre-programmed to create floor plans in less than an hour and accurately configure non-paintable areas on walls.

"Understanding that productivity is an important aspect in the construction industry, we developed MYRO in close collaboration with the industry leaders to accelerate the process. We are excited to work with Emaar Properties and look forward to helping the construction industry become more automated," said Srikar Reddy, Chief Product Officer at Mojay Global Holding Limited.

MYRO International is proud to have successfully completed over 300,000 sq ft. of on-site painting work for several large construction firms in India, including L&T, Starworth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Prestige Group and Ramky Group.

The company has also scheduled new deployments to Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais) and the USA (Florida, Texas, Georgia) during the first quarter of 2022.

About MYRO International:

MYRO International is a robotics company focused on solving complex yet monotonous problems related to human productivity and workplace hazards. The company offers distribution licenses to regional partners to supply products and services to contractors, EPC companies, and real estate developers It is a part of Mojay Global Holding Limited

About Mojay Global Holding Limited:

Launched in 2020, Mojay Global Holding Limited is a value-driven diverse organization created to ​​invest, advise, and manage businesses with accelerated growth potential as well as nurture new investment opportunities. Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a Private Investment Holding Company, the organization’s expertise spans across industries including Technology, mainly Robotics and AI, Mobility, FMCG, Real Estate, Financial Assets, and Fintech.

Website: https://www.mojay.com

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 79,800 residential units in Dubai and other key global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with over 1,130,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 31 hotels and resorts with 7,012 rooms (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 40 per cent of the Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, and The Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on Facebook: www.facebook.com/emaardubai , Twitter: www.twitter.com/emaardubai , Instagram: www.instagram.com/emaardubai .

