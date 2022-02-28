Presence at WDS reinforces Group’s global position and signals commitment to KSA market

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural World Defense Show, being held in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 6 to 9 March. EDGE is the region’s leading advanced technology company for defence and beyond, and one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

During the show, EDGE will strengthen its partnerships with local industry and its drive to support indigenous defence production in Saudi Arabia, as well as showcasing a range of capabilities and technology solutions.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group, said: “We are delighted to join our colleagues in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the World Defense Show, and we welcome the opportunities that this major event will create for us to engage in trade, while also offering a platform to showcase some of our latest products and solutions.

“Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for us – as demonstrated during IDEX last year – and we look forward to building upon that at this inaugural event by announcing new cutting-edge products, and forging valuable partnerships and agreements that fulfil the UAE’s vision of developing sovereign capabilities and building a sustainable knowledge-based economy with a greater emphasis on export deals.”

Seven of EDGE’s entities will display advanced solutions and products, including NIMR’s AJBAN Mk2 and JAIS 4x4 battle-proven land platforms; AL JASOOR’s Rabdan 8x8 infantry fighting vehicles; and ADASI’s QX-3, QX-4, and Garmoosha fixed-wing and rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Another highlight at the EDGE stand is HALCON’s range of precision-guided systems, including the Desert Sting and Thunder series, as well as the RASH family of fixed-wing guidance kits. AL TARIQ’s long-range precision-guided munitions will also feature at the event.

Additionally, on display will be CARACAL’s CAR 816 assault rifle, CARACAL EF pistol, CMP9 submachine gun, as well as its CSR 338 and CAR 817 DMR sniper rifles, designed to combine accuracy and reliability for law enforcement, security, and military forces.

EDGE’s electronic warfare and intelligence (EW&I) capabilities will be showcased through SIGN4L’s recently launched GNSS anti-jamming system, GPS-Protect, as well as other cutting-edge solutions that will make their debut appearance at the event.

Attendees of World Defense Show can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stand N.A2.

