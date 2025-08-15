Solidifies bank’s position as a transformative partner for large-scale, high-value financial flows and transaction management

Bank to also facilitate payroll services and provide Corporate Credit Cards

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced that it has been mandated as the lead cash management service provider for the entire UAE financial operations of the Kimera Group.

As part of the collaboration, Emirates Islamic will provide Kimera Group with a comprehensive suite of innovative digital and operational solutions, including access to its digital banking platforms businessONLINE and smartTRADE, Smart Cash Deposit Machines (SCDM), Cheque Scanning ICCS and Remote Cheque Printing, thus delivering seamless and intelligent solutions tailored to Kimera Group’s specific needs. In addition, the Bank will also facilitate Payroll (Non-WPS) services and Corporate Credit Cards for the Group.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to partner with Kimera Group to deliver digital banking solutions to meet their advanced financial needs. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and client-centric solutions, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner to corporate clients, further reinforcing our position as a key player in the UAE’s banking sector.”

He added: “As a leading Islamic bank in the region, we are committed to providing our customers with digitally-first banking solutions, unlocking efficiency, convenience and empowerment. We look forward to collaborating with Kimera Group to facilitate greater business agility and improved performance, while guiding them through their digital transformation journey.”

Tariq Al Ghussein, Chief Executive Officer, Kimera Group said: “Partnering with Emirates Islamic is a strategic move in advancing Kimera Group’s financial operations with state-of-the-art digital banking solutions. Their expertise and innovative platforms will enable us to enhance operational efficiency, optimise transaction management, and drive greater financial agility. This collaboration reflects our commitment to integrating best-in-class financial solutions that support our growth, strengthen our capabilities, and position us for long-term success.”

