Abu Dhabi, UAE: BEACON RED, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, today announces their participation in ISS World Middle East, during which they will announce their latest partnerships regarding upcoming developments for defence and national security training across the UAE.

At the event, which runs from 28 February to 2 March at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, BEACON RED will showcase its unique Knowledge Management solutions and course offerings, as well as cyber- defence related products.

Speaking on their participation, BEACON RED CEO Mauricio De Almeida said, “As a leading provider of national security and defence solutions, ISS World Middle East offers us an opportunity to showcase our capabilities to industry stakeholders, as well as raise our profile. BEACON RED is thrilled to participate at ISS, enabling us to continue achieving our collective goal of ensuring a secure future by partnering with industry leaders, and bringing world class law enforcement and national security training to the UAE.”

The annual conference is the world's largest gathering of regional law enforcement, intelligence, homeland security analysts and telecoms, as well as financial crime investigators responsible for cyber defense, electronic surveillance and intelligence gathering. ISS offers BEACON RED the opportunity to feature their disruptive solutions and capabilities, positioning themselves on the leading edge of tomorrow.

ISS attendees can visit BEACON RED at stand 71.

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, BEACON RED provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



About BEACON RED

BEACON RED is a defence solutions provider that focuses on tackling complex national security threats and is a subsidiary of the EDGE Group. We innovate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, helping national security leaders develop the people, processes, and technologies that ensure preparedness for future challenges.

For more information, visit www.beaconred.ae

