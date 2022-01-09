Recognized for innovation and outstanding industry leadership, Festival City won the ‘Silver Retail Congress MENA – New Emerging Technology Award’, the ‘World Business Outlook Leading Shopping Destination Qatar 2021 Award’, and the ‘World Business Outlook Largest Entertainment and Fashion Mall Qatar 2021 Award’

Doha, Qatar : Doha Festival City (DFC), Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is pleased to announce it has received three new prestigious accolades, including 2 World Business Outlook Awards and a Retail Congress MENA Award.

The Mall scooped The Largest Entertainment and Fashion Mall Qatar 2021 Award, and The Leading Shopping Destination Qatar 2021 Award from the World Business Outlook, a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of finance, international business, and global economy.

The World Business Outlook Awards recognize industry mastery, leadership talents, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success, and global potential.

Furthermore, Doha Festival City’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot of the Bon Appetite campaign won the Silver Retail Congress MENA – New Emerging Technology Award from the Retail Congress MENA in the MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards category, an industry award which identifies and honors exceptional innovations and achievements.

For the Bon Appetit Food Festival, the Mall developed a completely touchless experience for its shoppers and tenants. Using the Chatbot, visitors were able to fulfil several functions such as registration, acquisition of coupons and tickets, participating in draws, in addition to receiving notifications and promotions. The Mall also launched a digital Food Passport campaign in partnership with various embassies to highlight the Mall’s over 100 dining options covering a variety of cuisines from around the world.

Robert Hall, Festival City General Manager, said: “We are honored to receive such valuable industry and media awards, adding to the growing number of accolades the Mall has garnered last year amounting to ten awards. Those Awards give us an additional drive to lead way through innovation and visitor engagement as a destination that houses the largest number of fashion, homeware, and sports brands in Qatar amongst many other unique offerings”.

Doha Festival City opening hours are Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10 pm, and Thursday to Friday from 10am to 11pm. In line with the preventative measures set out by the authorities, Doha Festival City has introduced stringent health and safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com

