Dubai, UAE : DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced the full list of industry-leading speakers set to take centre stage at its flagship diamond event, the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC).

The DDC will be held physically, welcoming the global diamond industry to Atlantis, The Palm on 21 February 2022. Thanks to a highly successful vaccination campaign and world-leading preventative measures, the UAE remains one of the world’s safest destinations for international travel.

Now in its fifth edition, the DDC will be held under the theme of ‘The Future of Diamonds’, with industry titans Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers, and Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA set to address the audience in Dubai.

As outlined in the newly announced agenda, this year’s event will focus on the current opportunities and challenges within the sector, and how global diamond businesses can help shape the future of the industry’s growth. As well as a physical event in Dubai, the event will be livestreamed to an international audience.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Dubai is the fastest growing Diamond hub in the world. From a position of virtually no diamond trade in 2000, Dubai has become a major trading center and leader in the industry.”

He added: “I am personally looking forward to engaging with our friends from major diamond centers around the world in Dubai, collaborating to ensure the future of the industry. This is going to be one of the industry’s most exciting and impactful events in recent years, and you can feel the excitement from the market.”

Throughout the week of DDC, a series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai as part of Dubai Diamond Week, beginning with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February 2022. The DDC Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards, hosted jointly with Informa Markets, will recognise significant contributions to the development of the global diamond and jewellery industry on 21 February 2022.

The new Jewellery Gems and Technology (JGT) Dubai – a major new B2B trade show – will run at the Dubai World Trade Center from the 22nd to 24th February. Finally the week will wrap up with the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and International Diamond Manufacturers holding their Presidents meeting in Almas Tower on the 24th and 25th Feb.

