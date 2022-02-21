Manama, Bahrain: Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has emerged as a strategic partner for the upcoming Gulf Property Show held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain from 22-24 March at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

Diyar Al Muharraq are a leading real estate master planning and development pioneer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Chief Executive Officer Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi comments: “We are eager to participate in Bahrain’s real estate boutique event which has a proven track record for delivering sales in the real estate sector. Over the years, the Gulf Property Show has provided us with the ideal platform to showcase our residential and commercial projects to regional and international investors. We are looking forward to the return of an in-person event where we can listen to customers feedback and meet and connect with potential customers. After all, real estate investors need to be assured through personal contact and that is what the Gulf Property Show provides.”

Commenting on their upcoming participation this March, the CEO of Diyar added: “At Gulf Property Show 2022 we will be focusing on showcasing exclusive offers for Al Naseem, an independent gated community overlooking outer and inner water canal views; Al Bareh Plots and our latest project, Mozoon, a freehold development of seafront residential plots. All these residential projects pride themselves on convenient access to shared services and the well-being of being part of a community, which is a value Diyar Al Muharraq’s vision is founded upon.”

The Gulf Property Show, organised by Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) will take place alongside its complimentary tradeshows, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo.

Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE comments: “Diyar Al Muharraq has evolved as one of the largest fully integrated communities in Bahrain, providing residential and commercial investment opportunities for those who will see the advantages of a luxurious, sustainable and modern lifestyle north of Bahrain.”

He continues: “We are humbled by the comments of our strategic partner Diyar Al Muharraq. Our show is all about adding value whether for our exhibitors in terms of regional exposure and marketing packages or for our visitors by creating a safe space to engage and study their investment opportunities.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah).

For more information Visit our Gulf Property Show website at http://gulfpropertyshow.net/ or contact Hawra Neamah

-Ends-

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), has established its reputation as one of the leading a dedicated Conferences and Exhibitions organisers in the Kingdom of Bahrain with over 30 years of history in the MICE sector. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq event at Kuwait International Trade Fair and the Dubai Maritime Exhibition

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022