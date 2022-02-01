INUI Gaming Startup hosted a Grand Opening in Dubai Internet City. The Software developer is building a Gaming ecosystem with a secure marketplace, community and advanced anti-cheat solutions, to foster fair gaming and better experience in a multi-billion dollar industry.

Being one of the most rapidly growing markets globally, the video game and esports industry has already exceeded both music and cinematography combined. The number of gamers across the globe now counts more than 2 billion people, and these figures might surge in the coming years. However, there is an online cheating problem that tends to be one of the major pain points, ruining the experience of users and negatively affecting businesses as a whole. According to the international Irdeto Global Gaming Survey, 60% of gamers have had their multiplayer game experience damaged by other players cheating.

The ultimate goal of INUI is to create a non-toxic community of fair gaming on their platform, devoid of cheating in any multiplayer game. Alexander Onishchenko, the Founder and CEO of the startup, says - "With machine learning and a closed device system access, our software comprehensively protects its users, providing the best gaming experience. Besides the anti-cheat solutions, we are developing a B2B2C Marketplace and SDK tools for game developers. Our ecosystem approach targets to meet the needs of modern gamers."

The Grand Opening of INUI Gaming office took place at Dubai Internet City on 12th of December 2021. The event was attended by the following guests:

Mr. Faisal Hammoud - Director of Business Development of Dubai Internet City

Mrs. Fatima Rafat - Business development manager at Dubai Internet City

Mr. Saeed Ali Al Tahir - Secretary-General of the Emirates Federation of Esports

Mr. Alexandr Nabozhenko - INUI Gaming Lead Investor and a Businessman from Kazakhstan

Mr. Alexander Onischenko - INUI Gaming Startup Founder and CEO

Other team members of INUI Gaming.

About INUI Gaming:

Founded in 2018, and located in Dubai Internet City, INUI Gaming is a software development startup company, building five different digital products based on their platform. These days, a team of 25 programmers, designers and analysts from all over the world are working on the software development. Alongside the Grand Opening, the Company has announced the 2nd round of investment - Seed Funding, and are open to partnerships in the United Arab Emirates and MENA region.

