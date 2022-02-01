PHOTO
INUI Gaming Startup hosted a Grand Opening in Dubai Internet City. The Software developer is building a Gaming ecosystem with a secure marketplace, community and advanced anti-cheat solutions, to foster fair gaming and better experience in a multi-billion dollar industry.
Being one of the most rapidly growing markets globally, the video game and esports industry has already exceeded both music and cinematography combined. The number of gamers across the globe now counts more than 2 billion people, and these figures might surge in the coming years. However, there is an online cheating problem that tends to be one of the major pain points, ruining the experience of users and negatively affecting businesses as a whole. According to the international Irdeto Global Gaming Survey, 60% of gamers have had their multiplayer game experience damaged by other players cheating.
The ultimate goal of INUI is to create a non-toxic community of fair gaming on their platform, devoid of cheating in any multiplayer game. Alexander Onishchenko, the Founder and CEO of the startup, says - "With machine learning and a closed device system access, our software comprehensively protects its users, providing the best gaming experience. Besides the anti-cheat solutions, we are developing a B2B2C Marketplace and SDK tools for game developers. Our ecosystem approach targets to meet the needs of modern gamers."
The Grand Opening of INUI Gaming office took place at Dubai Internet City on 12th of December 2021. The event was attended by the following guests:
Mr. Faisal Hammoud - Director of Business Development of Dubai Internet City
Mrs. Fatima Rafat - Business development manager at Dubai Internet City
Mr. Saeed Ali Al Tahir - Secretary-General of the Emirates Federation of Esports
Mr. Alexandr Nabozhenko - INUI Gaming Lead Investor and a Businessman from Kazakhstan
Mr. Alexander Onischenko - INUI Gaming Startup Founder and CEO
Other team members of INUI Gaming.
About INUI Gaming:
Founded in 2018, and located in Dubai Internet City, INUI Gaming is a software development startup company, building five different digital products based on their platform. These days, a team of 25 programmers, designers and analysts from all over the world are working on the software development. Alongside the Grand Opening, the Company has announced the 2nd round of investment - Seed Funding, and are open to partnerships in the United Arab Emirates and MENA region.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.