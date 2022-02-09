Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Leading real estate and infrastructure development companies, Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) and Naseej, announced the commencement of construction works on Nadeen School Dilmunia, located in the heart of the island.

Nadeen School Dilmunia, designed by Mohamed Salahuddin Architects and Engineers Bureau (MSCEB), a leading engineering firm in Bahrain, will have the capacity to accommodate 1,056 students of both genders and includes all academic stages up to the ninth grade. The new campus will include a total of 44 classrooms with wide corridors to create internal teaching, learning, and recreational areas. The building, covering a built-up area of 22,500 sqm, is designed in a U-shape to include generous external open spaces in line with the best international practices applicable at the most prestigious private schools, thereby delivering a high-quality and healthy learning environment for students and teachers.

Keller Grundbau GmbH, a known and experienced geotechnical specialist contractor, was appointed to execute piling works on site and lay the foundation for the new school. The contractor has mobilized and started works on site.

IDC CEO Mohammed Khalil Alsayed stated, “We are pleased to commence construction of the Nadeen School Dilmunia, further to successfully completing the design and tendering process for construction. With the Building Permit secured, we are ready to deploy the first phase of construction with our partners Naseej. Nadeen School Dilmunia will be a valuable addition to the island, providing inhabitants and the wider community an additional community service. The Nadeen School team’s holistic approach is well aligned with our ethos as a development that promotes well-being and healthy development. We look forward to completing these works within the set schedule.”

Naseej General Manager Mr. Ahmed Al Hammadi commented, “Naseej are pleased to commence construction work on the school and that the project has progressed steadily to reach the construction stage today. We look forward to developing the school project with our distinguished partners, Ithmaar Development Company and Nadeen Holding. This new project is in line with our aim to diversify our projects portfolio.”

Furthermore, Nadeen Holding Managing Director, Ms. Shanee Puri, stated: “We are delighted to witness the beginning of this project and to see it set into motion. We want to thank IDC and Naseej for their high level of collaboration and consistent coordination. The Nadeen School community is eager to see the new facility come to life early next year and for the amazing opportunities that will soon be available for our school family.”

Nadeen School Dilmunia also includes essential facilities such as teaching kitchens, a yoga studio, a staff gym, laboratories, a library, a health center, an art hall, a music studio, a swimming learning center with 2 swimming pools, and a large gymnasium and multi-use hall. As for the school’s external facilities, it encompasses a large open space that serves as external, teaching and learning areas, gardens, and educational terraces to provide an integrated educational experience, supported by play areas that include nature-inspired playgrounds, a river, and a football field.

Furthermore, the building’s general orientation has been designed to accommodate the surrounding environment and a special consideration while designing was given to the sun’s exposure, hence windows, openings and skylights were designed to optimize natural light in interior spaces while having specific external finishes to reduce heat transfer into the building. Specific attention was given to the thermal insulation to reduce energy consumption and enhance the interior ambient temperatures. Natural ventilation was also considered by implementing elements including large openable glass doors located strategically in the school to enhance natural ventilation.

Dilmunia is a mixed-use development built on a man-made island off the coast of Muharraq. With residences, a hotel, and leisure and shopping districts, this $1.6-billion project will offer residents and visitors a way of life centered on holistic wellness.

About Dilmunia

The USD 1.6 billion Dilmunia Project is a mixed-use development built on a man-made island off the coast of Muharraq with a unique health and wellness anchor including residences, a hotel and leisure and shopping districts anchored around a health and wellness cluster. The development of the ambitious 125-hectare man-made island is being managed by IDC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank with its shares traded on both the Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market. Ithmaar Bank is also the Investment Manager of Dilmunia Development Fund.

