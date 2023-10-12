Dubai – ZorroSign, a global leader in data security solutions built on multi-chain blockchain, today announced its advanced integration with Provenance Blockchain, the leading decentralized blockchain purpose-built for financial services with over $8 billion in real-world financial asset total value locked (TVL). This crucial integration allows ZorroSign users to store digital document information—including signers, signatures and transaction metadata—on the Provenance Blockchain and verify the immutability of that data on the blockchain via digital certificates with audit trails.

Public blockchains, like Provenance Blockchain, offer a number of benefits for data privacy and data security, including decentralization (improving data’s resistance to hacking and data breaches), transparency (improving audits and tracking of data), and cryptography (which protects data from being accessed or altered without permission). Healthcare providers, for example, can better manage patient records and clinical trials data in a secure and privacy-preserving way. Financial service providers can manage financial transactions and customer data in a secure and compliant way. And government agencies can manage land records, voting systems, and other important government data in a secure and transparent way.

“We are thrilled to offer the security and transparency of the Provenance Blockchain to ZorroSign users,” said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. “Originally built on the private Hyperledger Fabric blockchain architecture, our platform is now operating as a cross-chain data security solution. We are proud to bring the cryptographic security and resilience of blockchain technology to our global users across fintech, government, healthcare, law, real estate, and so many other verticals.”

Purpose-built for the financial services and insurance industry, Provenance Blockchain is routinely the blockchain of choice for tokenization. The platform has played a key role in several financial services firsts, including the first blockchain-native consumer loans, first asset-backed securitization on blockchain, and the first bank-minted tokenized deposits in the United States. Provenance Blockchain is leveraged by more than 70 leading financial institutions including Apollo Global Management, Hamilton Lane, Guaranteed Rate, and innovative fintechs.

“ZorroSign is the global leading blockchain-enabled platform uniting digital signatures, identity-as-a-service, contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document security for financial institutions, fintechs, government organizations, and individuals,” said Dan Garzia, Provenance Blockchain Foundation Chief Marketing Officer. “The collaboration with ZorroSign aligns strategically with our mission to modernize financial services.”

ZorroSign uses blockchain technology to achieve its core focus of protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives. Governments, businesses and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard their digital documents and to provide an immutable chain of custody for their digital transactions.

The company’s data security platform integrates Hyperledger Fabric and Provenance Blockchain for digital signatures (Z-Sign), automated compliance (Z-Flow), intelligent form completion (Z-Fill), immutable document storage (Z-Vault), patented fraud prevention (Z-Forensics), user authentication and document verification (Z-Verify), plus identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) capabilities and so much more.

To learn more, find ZorroSign on Provenance Blockchain's Connect ecosystem at Provenance.io/connect/zorrosign/ or visit zorrosign.com

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain is modernizing financial services with properly permissioned, public blockchain technology. Since 2018, leading banks, asset managers and fintechs have leveraged the purpose-built Provenance Blockchain to deploy assets cheaper, faster, and safer than ever before. Provenance has become one of the world’s largest blockchain networks with over $8 billion of financial assets under administration and $15 billion in supported transactions, as of September 30, 2023.

The decentralized Provenance Blockchain is built with Cosmos SDK and uniquely balances open-source innovation, with the added benefit of institutional-grade risk and control functions built-in to the protocol. The native utility token, HASH, is used to pay transaction fees and enable governance. Please visit Provenance Blockchain at Provenance.io and follow us on Twitter @provenancefdn and on LinkedIn.

About ZorroSign

ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior data privacy and security. Governments, businesses, organisations and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard their digital documents and to provide an immutable chain of custody for their digital transactions. The company’s data security platform integrates multiple blockchains (Hyperledger Fabric and Provenance Blockchain), digital signatures, automated compliance, AI/ML form completion, document storage, patented fraud detection, user authentication and document verification, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), and so much more. When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Block It Down! To learn more visit zorrosign.com

Media Contacts

Dan Garzia at Provenance Blockchain

dgarzia@provenance.io

Anjali Rajvardhan

ZorroSign MENA

anjali@cbpr.me