In today’s busy life where every minute counts, one wonders how to manage time when you need to drop off your car or even pick it up from the garage. This can be a daunting task.

Moreover, people delay sending cars to regular service due to time constraints. The car servicing industry pretty much works around the daylight schedule which leaves no room for working professionals to drop it during their business hours. The dilemma leaves car owners with two tough choices, either wake up early to drop the car at the service or leave the office early to do the same.

Enter the world of Zofeur, the world's first on-demand pay-per-minute chauffeur services platform.

Zofeur is known for its on-demand drivers on a PAY-PER-MINUTE basis and which are available in under 20 minutes, anywhere in Dubai.

Now, Zofeur has introduced a new drop-off and pick-up from garage service for your car anywhere in Dubai. You can now request to move your car from point A to B, with one tap on your phone. The seamless process gives everyone peace of mind with pictures taken before and after, and users can even track the car remotely through the Zofeur app.

That’s not all; Zofeur has launched a tech-enabled B2B tool, which allows businesses in the automotive industry to seamlessly integrate systems to book on-demand drivers. This has attracted interest from hundreds of businesses within a few weeks of launch.

“We are on the verge of finalizing partnerships with the biggest gas station chain in the UAE, major car rental & reseller companies, and car garages & workshops. Any partner who joins Zofeur B2B platform will be able to provide FREE pick/drop services to their clients and get FREE marketing to thousands of regular Zofeur customers on our mobile apps. Our systems will enable any small or big player in the automotive industry with additional features like one-click invoicing to collect money without any hassle from their clients, free CRM, all the documents in one place and much more.” says Bunty Monani, CEO & Co-founder at Zofeur.

Ishrath Hasmin, COO & Co-founder at Zofeur said, “In-house drivers are the most under-utilized resource in any business. Businesses require flexible drivers on demand to save costs and scale their core activity without going through the hassle of hiring full-time drivers and wasting resources. We help their clients build customer loyalty by delivering convenience whilst enabling scalability in operations. With Zofeur services, clients can save operational costs, scale their business logistically, & track their fleet remotely.’’

In a short span of time, Zofeur has connected over 70,000 customers with 1000s of on-boarded professional drivers across the city. You can hire a personal driver on pay-per-minute basis or multi-hour starting from AED 38 per hour. They also provide assistance to get your RTA Inspection service from comfort of your own home for just AED 69 only.

The all-in-one platform now plans to target 10,000 automotive service partners across the region in the coming months. They also plan to add lots of ancillary car-related services starting with recovery trucks.

About Zofeur:

First launched in July 2020, Zofeur is a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin. Zofeur is the first pay-per-minute chauffeur service, now available in Dubai, UAE. The platform offers the hire of personal chauffeurs with no minimum usage commitment. The application was revamped in November 2021 to offer a better service for customers.

Zofeur can be used in several scenarios such as; to drop your personal car to and from its service if you are at work, to drive you safely home after having a few alcoholic drinks, to drop your kids to and from school if you are unavailable, and many more. Zofeur offers hassle-free solutions to maximize the use of your personal car. Through the application, you can also remotely track your car.

