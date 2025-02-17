Riyadh, KSA — ZIWO, a leader in the SaaS industry, has officially announced the launch of its most recent solution, ZIWO AI, during its attendance at the recent LEAP 2025 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The SaaS industry rapidly integrates numerous AI solutions to help users and end customers. That’s why ZIWO decided to revolutionise the AI scene and create its trending intelligent features.

Based on market research, investments in AI are expected to be 10X by 2031. Considering the UAE market in particular, artificial intelligence is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% between 2024 and 2030; this comes from the U.A.E.’s national strategy that encourages many fields in AI, including generative AI, enterprise AI, robotics, and AI as a utility. This drives ZIWO to take serious steps to ensure its position in this market.

One of the trending tech topics, in which ZIWO has a distinctive vision, is AI-driven customer service enhancements, which it delivers with the latest launch of brand-new voice intelligence features.

“Now, companies can use AI to determine how customers feel (frustrated, happy, confused) and guide the agents to the perfect resolution, with the help of our advanced Sentiment Analysis,” said Renaud de Gonfreville, the CEO and co-founder.

It is worth mentioning that ZIWO AI is powering businesses with actionable insights based on analysis of English and Arabic dialects; that seamlessly integrate into operational workflows, achieving higher efficiency and performance.

“After a deep analysis of the market and full comprehension of our client’s needs, we’ve found the perfect value: a tool that can comprehend and interact with all Arabic dialects,” added Renaud, speaking of ZIWO AI.

ZIWO believes that delivering customised customer experiences starts with using tools tailored to the business. Thus, the platform can adapt to all the industry expressions and jargon to facilitate employee usage.

As AI has also made its way to the security ecosystem in the cloud landscape, ZIWO has to make its move. “To deliver unmatched security and compliance, we hosted ZIWO’s secure infrastructure inside the country to meet the highest data protection standards,” stated Eric Ouisse, Co-Founder and Product & Expansion Strategy.

ZIWO’s team has set expectations exceeding market insights due to this launch—a 67% increase in response speed, a 60% increase in resolution speed, and a 50% increase in politeness and empathy.

As a proprietary In-House AI technology, it’s crucial to mention that ZIWO AI is built by an internal team of experts in the MENA for the MENA region. It is crafted on demand, hosted locally, and fully customisable to boost performance & ROI.

To ensure the highest level of service is delivered, ZIWO continues to seek what is best suited for the businesses and their customers. Now, with Ziwo, simply talk to your clients wherever they are!

About ZIWO

ZIWO is the leading cloud contact center solution in the MENA. Integrating a cloud API-based platform with CRM applications and ready-made plugins results in comprehensive, crystal-clear voice quality and 24/7 support software. Our solution supports GCC and MENA regions, brands like Top UAE and KSA clients, and more to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

For more information about ZIWO, visit https://www.ziwo.io/

