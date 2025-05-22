PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced a major milestone in its global growth strategy with the establishment of a new warehouse and service depot in Europe. The facility, operated in collaboration with Akkuteam Energietechnik GmbH, will support fast, efficient delivery of ZincFive batteries and spare parts across the EMEA region and beyond.

This certified customs warehouse enables seamless transit of batteries and components through Europe, streamlining exports to non-EU countries such as those in the Middle East. It also advances ZincFive’s sustainability goals by reducing shipping-related emissions and improving logistics efficiency.

The move comes in response to accelerating international demand for ZincFive’s nickel-zinc technology. With many European installations still relying on legacy lead-acid systems, there is a growing appetite for safer, more sustainable, and high-performance alternatives – making ZincFive’s technology uniquely suited to meet modern backup power needs.

“This is more than a logistical move – it’s a signal of our long-term commitment to the EMEA market,” said ZincFive CEO Tim Hysell. “Our values of innovation, sustainability, and reliability are mirrored in this new partnership. With a facility designed for efficient, environmentally responsible battery logistics, we’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re doing it the right way. We’re investing where demand is real and growing – this isn’t speculative; it’s a response to the strong pull we’re seeing from European and Middle Eastern markets.”

Akkuteam brings deep expertise in battery storage and handling and operates with a strong focus on quality and environmental stewardship. As a family-run company with a 25-year history of innovation in backup power solutions, Akkuteam’s commitment to service and future-ready infrastructure closely aligns with ZincFive’s mission to power a greener future through The Power of Good Chemistry®.

ZincFive is uniquely positioned for global growth as power demands rise across sectors – especially in data centers, including the fast-emerging AI segment. Its patented nickel-zinc chemistry – proven in the field for over a decade – delivers safe, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage that challenges the dominance of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. The ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – including the latest BC 2–500 and BC 2–300X models – offer an industry-leading footprint while delivering greater power to meet the escalating demands of modern infrastructure. Powered by the new Z5 13-90 ultra-high-rate battery, these solutions continue to raise the bar for compact design, reliability, and sustainability in mission-critical environments.

ZincFive has earned global recognition, including TIME’s 2025 World’s and America’s Top GreenTech Companies lists, the 2024 Edison Award™, CleanTech Breakthrough’s 2024 Overall Innovation of the Year, a finalist spot in the 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards, and several other notable industry honors.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and immediate power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry® to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon.

ZincFive and The Power of Good Chemistry are registered trademarks of ZincFive, Inc. and the ZincFive logo is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.