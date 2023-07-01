Cricket's fastest format, T10, is heading to Zimbabwe and a much-awaited 10-over tournament now has a title sponsor. The Zim Afro T10 have announced that the tournament’s naming rights have been given to real estate giants, Zim Cyber City.

The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, in association with T Ten Global Sports, represents franchise cricket’s first foray into Zimbabwe. It will commence on July 20 and the grand finale is scheduled for July 29, with all the games taking place in Harare.

The tournament will feature five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. These include the Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Buffaloes.

The player’s draft for the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is scheduled to take place on July 2 at a grand ceremony in Harare.

“We are delighted to welcome Zim Cyber City on board for the Zim Afro T10. Over the years, they have received plenty of affection for their work and professionalism in Zimbabwe, and we hope this partnership can stand the test of time and build something special. The beautiful country of Zimbabwe has a rich history in cricket and we hope this collaboration can help the cricketing ecosystem as well,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.

“The nation and the cricket fans of Zimbabwe have been waiting for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, and we are thrilled to be associated with such an entertaining creation. I am certain the cricket family will absolutely enjoy this and embrace it as a part of the country. This partnership has the potential to make a serious mark in the cricketing ecosystem over the years, and we have high hopes for all stakeholders,” said Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura, CEO, Zim Cyber City.