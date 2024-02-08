This year’s lineup includes workshops, presentations, competitions, and hackathons aimed at fostering an innovative atmosphere across Zayed University’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi campuses.

These activities aim to spotlight student creativity, enhance career readiness through entrepreneurship coaching and industry collaborations, and contribute to the UAE's vision by empowering students to become tomorrow's change-makers.

Abu Dhabi & Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Students and faculty across both Zayed University (“ZU”) campuses will be participating in "UAE Innovates," the largest annual innovation festival in the country, throughout February. As a leading institution in higher education, ZU is dedicated to nurturing student growth and has planned more than 50 campus events to cultivate the atmosphere of innovation on campus.

This year’s activities, as part of UAE Innovation Month, will see ZU host workshops, presentations, competitions, and hackathons, all led by ZU students and faculty. These events are being organized by the full breadth of colleges, departments, and administrative offices at Zayed University.

Event highlights include the Eco-Creation Student Challenge hosted by the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the Innovation Majlis and Design Competition organized by the Office of Student Life, and Hackathon and Data Science Challenge arranged by the College of Technological Innovation. Additionally, there will be AI-enhanced teaching demonstrations, computer programming contests, and business pitch competitions, among other stimulating activities, organised by the College of Interdisciplinary Studies.

Commenting on UAE Innovates, Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President and Provost, said: “Participating in UAE Innovates allows us to spotlight the remarkable creativity of our students and faculty. The extensive event lineup reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic ecosystem on campus, where innovative ideas can flourish, contributing to the UAE's vision. We want to encourage all students to take part in one of these valuable events which take place this month.”

Students will also have the chance to engage in career coaching sessions focused on entrepreneurship and innovative enterprise, enhancing their forward-looking professional mindset and career readiness. Participants in this term's Partner Challenge program – a flagship ZU initiative that pairs students with mentors from industry to tackle real-world problems – will also have the opportunity to present their unique projects to the broader university community.

Jane Tatterton, Acting Assistant Provost for Student Affairs, added: “This innovation festival is a highlight of each year for students and faculty. It provides a fantastic opportunity for our students to dive deep into the world of innovation, develop their skills, and really put their creativity to the test. Every year, our participation in this event grows, along with the range of activities we offer. We hope that this month will empower our students to become the change-makers of tomorrow.”

UAE Innovates is a month-long festival organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation to support the implementation of the national innovation strategy. ZU’s active participation in this premier initiative reflects the university’s alignment with the UAE's national agenda, which highlights the importance of nurturing innovation in higher education.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency HE Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its learning programs adopt best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

For media enquiries, please contact

Ahmed Al Majayda

Media Specialist

ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae

Zehra Farhan

Junior Advisor

zehra.farhan@manaraglobal.com