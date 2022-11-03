A Zayed University team from the College of Interdisciplinary Studies were selected from more than 2000 student applicants to take part in the UN sponsored COP 27 Simulation Model.

The COP 27 Simulation Model was under the auspices of HE Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High Representative.

The Zayed University team consisted of students from the UAE, Pakistan, Brazil and Chile; in total the event brought together 130 students from 24 countries to promote international youth dialogue on international climate action.

The COP27 Simulation Model is a global youth-led climate conference bringing students from around the world together to simulate the real COP27 activities, with students representing country delegates and representatives of international organizations. The event was held under the auspices of HE Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Climate Change High Representative. The students also received talks from international ministers including UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Gillian Keegan MP and HE Ashraf Sobhy Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

During the event the Zayed University students were trained for climate action and debate within Egypt’s COP27 framework and themes: Adaptation, Mitigation, Finance and Regional and International Collaboration. The event gave students the chance to experience life at the heart of political decision making and provided them with experience in diplomacy, debate and conflict resolution, and critical thinking, in addition to research writing and public speaking skills.

The visit was led by Professor Suzanna El Massah, Associate Professor at the College of Interdisciplinary Studies, who commented: “I am so proud of our students. They showcased the very best of Zayed University and are wonderful ambassadors for the UAE. The event was an incredible experience for all of them and gave the students the chance to reflect on the full spectrum of issues related to the climate crisis. The format was designed to encourage the students to think outside the box and embrace creative solutions to this urgent problem. These forums, which engage young people in the debate around sustainability, are vital and I want to thank the British University in Cairo for hosting us.”

Reem Aljabri, a student in the College of Interdisciplinary Studies at Zayed University said, “The British university in Egypt gave the youth an opportunity to mock COP27 as we are the leaders of tomorrow. To assess the effects of the measures taken by Parties and the progress made towards the ultimate objective of the Convention, this Simulation Model was developed to illustrate the needs and importance of climate change and to create the best model for COP 27.”

Alongside the conference students were immersed in Egyptian culture with visits arranged to the Pyramids of Giza, the oldest and only remaining Ancient Wonder of the World, the Great Spinx and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.

