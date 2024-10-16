Newly established Innovation Hub in partnership with Huawei will focus on research and training, in emerging technologies.

Collaboration with AWS to drive digital transformation and elevate operational efficiency.

Dubai, UAE – Zayed University (ZU) reinforced its position as a leader in advancing education transformation at GITEX through the establishment of key partnerships with global technology giants: Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Huawei. These alliances will reshape the student learning experience, drive ZU’s digital evolution, and equip Emirati students with the skills necessary for success in cutting-edge industries.

ZU’s forward-thinking partnerships highlight its strategic commitment to leveraging technology to improve its education offering. Each partner brings a unique set of resources and innovations aimed at ensuring that students thrive and faculty and staff have the tools to provide world leading education.

Establish a New Innovation Hub with Huawei

The partnership with Huawei will lead to the establishment of an Innovation Hub at ZU, providing a platform for research, training, and hands-on experience in emerging technologies. ZU students will gain invaluable skills in areas like AI and smart campus solutions through competitions, events, and continuous learning initiatives.

ZU’s Digital Transformation, powered by AWS

ZU’s collaboration with AWS focuses on driving internal digital transformation. AWS will elevate ZU’s operational efficiency through cloud technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, ensuring its IT department offer best in class systems.

As a testament to ZU’s student-centered approach, students also led a session titled “Empowering Minds: Navigating Digital Learning in University Life” during GITEX 2024. This initiative demonstrates how ZU students are not only embracing digital tools but are also leading conversations around the future of learning.

Speaking about the new partnerships, Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, said: "At Zayed University, we recognize the strategic importance of partnerships in enhancing our operations and delivering a world-class student experience. At GITEX, we proudly showcased our commitment to integrating technology into every facet of our work. Together with our partners, we are building a robust digital infrastructure that empowers our students to acquire the skills necessary to thrive in the modern workforce."

Aligning with UAE’s Vision

These initiatives align with the UAE’s strategic goal of fostering a globally competitive, digitally-skilled workforce. ZU’s partnerships support the Ministry of Education’s vision to integrate advanced technologies into the education system and equip students with the skills necessary for leadership roles in the global economy​.

Through these collaborations, ZU is shaping a new generation of leaders who will drive innovation and contribute to the UAE’s growing influence in the global digital economy.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

