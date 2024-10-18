Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed University (ZU) and the UAE Cybersecurity Council announced a new collaboration at GITEX 2024 in Dubai, aimed at empowering young Emiratis with the skills needed to protect the nation's digital landscape. The Memorandum of Understanding signed at GITEX highlights the shared commitment of Zayed University and the UAE Cybersecurity Council to bolster cybersecurity education in the UAE.

By enhancing awareness, developing specialized academic programs, and fostering research, this collaboration aims to address the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the cybersecurity field, and ensure that Emirati students are at the forefront of protecting the country’s digital infrastructure.

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, commented: “This collaboration is about empowering young Emiratis to lead the future of cybersecurity in this country. We want to ensure that our students are not only aware of cyber threats but are also equipped to prevent and respond to them. We are proud to partner with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to play a role in building the UAE’s digital resilience through education and innovation.”

Through this partnership, the two organizations will jointly develop and implement programs aimed at deterring and preventing cyber-attacks, while promoting scientific research and technological advancements. These efforts will create new pathways for Emiratis to engage in the fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, emphasized the importance of establishing this partnership with Zayed University. This aligns with the Council's efforts to strengthen cooperation with educational institutions and the private sector, both domestically and internationally, aiming to prepare a new generation capable of facing the growing challenges brought by rapid technological advancements. His Excellency stressed that youth are the cornerstone of development in the UAE and the future leaders across all sectors of the state, which calls for adequately equipping them to protect these sectors from potential cyber threats. H.E Dr. Al-Kuwaiti also pointed out that the Council, through such partnerships, seeks to activate its initiatives aimed at raising awareness and instilling a culture of cybersecurity among all segments of society, especially the youth, to create an environment conducive to creativity and innovation in this field.

To deliver the UAE’s long-term vision Zayed University continues to embrace partnerships with leading public and private organisations to cultivate research and innovation, advance knowledge and empower future generations.

