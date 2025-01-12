Dubai: Zayed University and the Dubai Autism Center (DAC) have officially entered into a partnership to enhance education, research, and community outreach initiatives for individuals with autism and their families. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, and Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University.

As outlined in the agreement, this partnership will foster collaboration in several key areas:

Internship Opportunities: Zayed University students will gain valuable hands-on experience and training at DAC, preparing them for future careers in the field of autism.

Advanced Research: By pooling resources and expertise, both institutions will undertake innovative research projects to advance understanding of autism and improve the lives of individuals on the spectrum.

Community Outreach: Joint campaigns and initiatives will raise awareness about autism, promote inclusivity, and dispel misconceptions within the UAE community.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, praised Zayed University’s unwavering commitment to advancing research, raising community awareness, and empowering UAE professionals in the field of autism. He emphasized that "preparing and equipping national talent to specialize in autism care remains a cornerstone of the center’s mission. This priority aligns with our strategic vision to develop and support a skilled national workforce, providing comprehensive training and resources to elevate the quality of educational and therapeutic services offered to people of determination with autism. Through these efforts, we aim to achieve excellence in humanitarian care and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in this vital field."

Professor Michael Allen expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration ensures that Zayed University is contributing to the community through cutting-edge research and raising awareness and understanding of autism. It is vitally important that our students have the opportunity to learn about subjects like autism and we are committed to creating a more inclusive and compassionate society for everyone. We look forward to working closely with DAC over the coming years to deliver on this ambitious partnership which can make a meaningful impact on the wider community in the UAE.”

Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by Ruler of Dubai. The DAC services include educational, psychological, and therapeutic programs for children with autism. The financial resources of the Center consist of subsidies, donations, and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the Center.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.