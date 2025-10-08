Zawaya Developments announced the launch of its latest project, SIA Mall, in the heart of 6th of October city, west Cairo. The mall marks a major step in the company’s expansion strategy, introducing unique projects that align with market aspirations and cater to target customers’ needs.

The company also unveiled a lineup of distinguished partners who collaborated in bringing the project to life.

Mohamed Raouf, Chairman of Zawaya Developments, stated that the project is distinguished by its prime location in 6th of October city and its modern architectural vision, which blends contemporary design with comprehensive services.

He noted that the mall is designed to be a premier destination for shopping, leisure, and business, while also supporting urban and economic growth in the area.

He added, during the press conference held by the company to unveil the project, that the launch of SIA Mall reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovative real estate products that create added value and support its expansion plans through diverse projects across different real estate sectors, reinforcing its position as one of the leading companies in the market.

He revealed that Zawaya Developments has forged strong strategic partnerships with several specialized entities to oversee the management and operation of the project’s components. These collaborations aim to deliver an exceptional experience for clients and investors, boost the mall’s long-term investment value, protect customer investments, and position it as a lasting destination for visitors.

Abdel Sattar Mohamed, CEO of Zawaya Developments, stated that SIA Mall is a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical project comprising a ground floor and four upper floors.

Covering more than 6,031 sqm, SIA Mall enjoys a prime location in the heart of 6th of October city, next to Al Nagda Square, centrally positioned between the Central and Service Axes, and directly opposite the Administrative Prosecution, Al-Morshedy building, and Panda Hypermarket. The mall is also just one minute from the monorail station and two minutes from Al-Hosary Square, ensuring excellent connectivity and easy accessibility.

Mohamed highlighted the importance of the project’s strategic location in enhancing its investment value and ensuring easy accessibility for visitors. The mall is situated in a vibrant area with high occupancy rates and a growing need for diverse services to meet customer demands in the region.

He further noted that the company has partnered with leading entities to guarantee the successful delivery of an outstanding project.

As for the company’s expansion strategy, Mohamed disclosed that it is focused on delivering top-tier commercial and residential projects for both clients and investors. Accordingly, the company has set a plan to expand in west Cairo, particularly in 6th of October, Hadayek October, and Sheikh Zayed—areas characterized by strong demand and a need for diverse developments that address customer requirements.

He added that the company has appointed Hafez Consultants to lead the project’s design and partnered with KAD Commercial Property Management to handle consultancy, management, and operations. Both are renowned entities with extensive expertise and proven track records, underscoring their capability to collaborate in delivering an innovative and distinctive project in west Cairo.

Bashir Farag, Chief Commercial Officer at Zawaya Developments, said that the project offers a wide range of services, including financial and logistical services covering management, operations, leasing, and maintenance.

He noted that the project stands out for its prime location, competitive pricing, extended payment plans, distinctive design, and professional management and operation to ensure the preservation of its investment value.

Farag pointed out that the project includes units with diverse spaces starting from 22 sqm. Construction is scheduled to begin next January, with delivery set to start within three and a half years. The first phase of the project will include 30% of the total available units, with the company targeting strong sales supported by the project’s unique features.

Eng. Mohamed Hafez, Chairman of Hafez Consultants, stated: “The design of SIA Mall follows the latest engineering standards, maximizing space efficiency and delivering a complete experience for visitors, while integrating sustainability and innovation throughout every aspect of the project. We are proud to partner with Zawaya Developments on this landmark endeavor.”

Eng. Ayman Nabil, CEO of KAD Commercial Property Management, disclosed that SIA Mall is a major addition to the company’s portfolio. The project seeks to establish new benchmarks in mall management and operations, delivering an outstanding experience for clients while boosting the mall’s long-term investment value.