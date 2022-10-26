Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Recognized for revolutionizing the travel experience for religious travelers and facilitating Umrah online booking services in the Middle East, Zamzam.com, is excited to announce its first-ever award from the prestigious “World Travel Awards” for ‘Middle East’s Leading Umrah Online Travel Agency’.

This year, the Middle East Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA), was held in the capital of Jordan, Amman on October 23rd, marking the first ceremony in Jordan among the most influential figures and decision-makers in the region’s travel industry.

Zamzam.com is the first-ever online travel agency of its kind to win a WTA award and defy the pandemic’s impact and the ongoing global challenges to make it in this highly competitive category.

“It is with great honor to be recognized by the global awards organization for the first time as it is a testament to the high level of excellence we strive to offer via our online platform,” said CEO of Zamzam.com, Omar Seraj Akbar. “This award motivates us to continue offering seamless experiences to our Umrah travelers and we aim to make Umrah travel accessible and more shareable than ever for everyone in the region and beyond.”

From booking flights and accommodations to ground transfers, guests of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are able to complete their journey with confidence and ease of mind thanks to end-to-end exclusively curated travel itineraries suited to their requirements.

To know more about the online platform, visit www.zamzam.com

About Zamzam.com

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia and approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia. Zamzam.com, a subsidiary of one of the leading global travel distributions platforms in the world, TBO.com, is an online platform that is involved in the process of facilitating intending pilgrims and Umrah agents to book end-to-end Umrah travel services, including Umrah packages, hotels, flights transfers, visa assistance, accommodation, ground arrangements and other services.

We are trusted globally for our services and have a network of partners, agencies, and suppliers. With a wide range of offerings, Zamzam is an ideal partner for industry professionals, travel agents, destination managers, and the hospitality industry.