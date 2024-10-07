MakeMyTrip, one of Asia’s leading online travel companies, in partnership with Umrahme, has launched an eVisa service, a solution tailored for Umrah travellers that offers a 90-day single-entry visa that comes along with several benefits over a standard tourist visa.

In addition, the platform will also offer exclusive Umrah-specific options, including flight listings and curated hotel recommendations in Makkah and Madinah.

Travellers from the UAE searching for flights to Jeddah or Taif on MakeMyTrip’s homepage will now be seamlessly directed to a dedicated page upon confirming their intent to perform Umrah.

The user-friendly service includes medical insurance coverage, primary healthcare, and priority emergency care at any government facility.

The platform will also provide filtered recommendation for hotels including tips for first-time travellers, list of must-see sites, and recommendations of local experiences to enrich their pilgrimage.

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, said: “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming love from travellers in the UAE.

“Our focus remains on innovating for residents, enhancing their travel experience with tailored offerings.

“The launch of Umrah-led travel solutions follows the successful introduction of the Arabic language on our Android and iOS apps, making MakeMyTrip even more accessible for Arabic-speaking users."

Manvendra Roy, Co-founder and CCO, Umrahme, said: "At Umrahme, we are committed to leveraging technology to simplify and enhance the entire Umrah experience.

“Our partnership with MakeMyTrip to deliver Umrah services is a testament to our proactive approach in providing innovative, customer-centric solutions.

“These services ensure a seamless journey, offering pilgrims a smooth and enriching experience. We are proud to provide a platform that blends convenience, security, and cutting-edge technology to meet the unique needs of every traveller.”

