Muscat: Zakher Building Solutions, a division of INMA, the Real Estate and hospitality arm of The Zubair Corporation, announced a strategic partnership with Kirby Building Systems. The two companies have entered into an agency agreement to enhance their offerings and provide superior construction solutions to customers in the region.

This partnership brings together Zakher Building Solutions’ unmatched reputation for quality and reliability and Kirby Building Systems’ extensive expertise in Pre-engineered steel buildings-PEB product portfolios globally, with applications in major market segments including heavy industry, infrastructure, high-rise buildings, warehouses, factories, oil and gas and leisure structures. Under the terms of the agreement, Zakher Building Solutions will serve as the exclusive dealership for Kirby Building System products in the Oman market, ensuring customers have access to an even wider range of high-quality construction materials.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agency agreement with Kirby Building Systems,” said Yahya Darwish Al Balushi, Chief Operating Officer, INMA. “Kirby Building Systems has a long-standing legacy of delivering top-notch products, and this collaboration allows us to further expand our product portfolio, offering our customers an unparalleled selection of construction materials. We believe that this partnership will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Zakher Building Solutions is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By joining forces with Kirby Building Systems, the company aims to reach a wider customer base and continue its legacy of excellence in the construction industry.

Speaking on the occasion James Minato, Vice President – Middle East & Africa of Kirby Building Systems said, “Our partnership with Zubair Group is a longstanding one that stretches for almost 40 years. Zakher Building Solutions is a company that shares our values of quality and customer focus. This collaboration represents a significant step for us in expanding our presence in the market. We are confident that together, we can provide exceptional products and services to our customers, setting new benchmarks in the construction industry.”

This agency agreement underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a shared dedication to excellence and a mutual focus on pushing the boundaries of what's possible in construction, Zakher Building Solutions and Kirby Building Systems are set to transform the construction landscape in the region.

About Zakher Building Solutions:

Zakher Building Solutions, formerly known as Zubair Building Materials LLC, is a respected name in the construction industry, known for its commitment to quality and reliability. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a strong emphasis on customer relationships, Zakher Building Solutions continues to be a trusted choice for construction materials.