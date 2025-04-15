Reinforces company’s commitment to Vision 2030 of driving innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment in local talent and digital infrastructure

Riyadh, KSA — ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has achieved a significant milestone in its regional expansion strategy by securing a commercial license in Saudi Arabia that will pave the way for the entity to set up its regional offices in the Kingdom. This transition from an investment license to a full national entity status cements ZainTECH’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom, allowing it to scale its advanced technology solutions across key sectors such as digital IoT, cybersecurity, drones, AI, and cloud services.

The strategic move underscores ZainTECH’s deep commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation ambitions, fully aligning with Vision 2030. By strengthening its local presence, the company is poised to forge stronger collaborations, drive meaningful innovation, and provide tailor-made solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and government entities in KSA.

Saudi Arabia is a vital market for ZainTECH, and securing national entity status marks a defining moment in its growth journey. This step facilitates the opening of regional offices and will allow the company to operate with greater agility, contribute to the Kingdom’s digital economy, and reinforce its mission to deliver world-class technology solutions that empower businesses and government bodies to better serve the dynamic and digitally savvy local community.

As part of ZainTECH’s expansion to the Saudi market, the company is actively exploring strategic partnerships with both public and private sector organizations to accelerate the adoption of next-generation solutions that enhance efficiency, security, innovation and business resilience. This expansion is also set to create new opportunities for local talent, strengthen the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies across industries.

The commercial license comes on the back of ZainTECH’s recent participation at LEAP 25 whereby the company announced a multitude of agreements with local entities including: King Khalid University that aims to revolutionize digital education in the Kingdom; with both Najm Insurance Group and Diamond Policy and its SHAHIN Platform to drive digital transformation, cybersecurity and technological advancements in KSA’s insurance sector; as well as with Leejam Sports to drive the future of digital fitness in the Kingdom and beyond.

By deepening its footprint in Saudi Arabia, ZainTECH is doubling down on its investment in cutting-edge digital services, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region’s technological evolution. With a focus on AI-driven solutions, cloud advancements, and enterprise security, the company is well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable, technology-driven economy.

A Regional Powerhouse

ZainTECH has cemented its position as a leading ICT digital solutions provider to enterprises and government bodies across the MEA region. The company continued to expand its capabilities, strengthen strategic partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions across its growing portfolio, which now includes cloud, cybersecurity, data & AI, drones & robotics, digital solutions, modern infrastructure, and software licensing. With AI and sustainability at the core of its transformation strategy, ZainTECH focused on advisory-led engagements to accelerate time-to-value benefits for clients, helping them transition to more intelligent, energy-efficient digital solutions.

Continually keeping pace with the growing regional demand for enterprise ICT solutions that leverage AI capabilities and drive sustainable digital transformation, the company's innovative services have received numerous international and regional accolades. These include being named the ‘Most Innovative AI and Data Science’ company, as well as the ‘Most Innovative Enterprise’ company regionally at the Fast Company 2024 Awards and as ‘Digital Transformation Leader of the Year’ at the Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The entity was also recognized as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape for MEA Public Cloud IaaS Services 2024 and Cloud Professional Services 2024— a testament to its cloud leadership.

Furthermore, ZainTECH also maintained a strong presence on the regional stage, participating and leading conversations on a more sustainable, AI-driven future at key industry events, including GITEX and AI & Web3 Festival in Dubai, COMEX in Muscat and LEAP in Riyadh.

About ZainTECH:

About ZainTECH:

The regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies. ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider. For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com