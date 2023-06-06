The benefits of sophisticated data to productivity, safety, and cost-savings are revolutionizing business processes

Cairo, Egypt: ZainTech, the one-stop digital solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mastercard to create unique data-driven and innovative solutions for businesses across Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The partnership will help streamline clients’ operations, including enhancing productivity and cost savings.

ZainTech and Zain B2B teams across the region are revolutionizing day-to-day business by streamlining their digital transformation journey, making it simpler and more seamless than ever before. The company is offering cutting-edge data solutions, facilitating digital and data-driven decision-making, to achieve clients’ corporate goals and drive growth.

Commenting on the collaboration with Mastercard, Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO said: “The benefits of sophisticated data to productivity, safety, and cost-savings being driven by AI and machine learning are revolutionizing business processes. This partnership with Mastercard will catalyze the development of unique data solutions from which our enterprise clients will benefit directly.”

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard said: “Artificial Intelligence has become an essential part of building cutting-edge solutions that use data to deliver added value to end-users. We are delighted to support ZainTech, a leading regional digital solutions provider in strengthening its value proposition.”

The MENA region is witnessing an acceleration in the application of big data analytics, transforming industrial and enterprise operations. According to advisory firm PwC, the potential contribution of AI to the global economy will peak at almost US$16 trillion by 2030 and the Middle East is expected to accrue approximately 2% of those benefits – equivalent to approximately US$320 billion.

Through its collaboration with Mastercard, ZainTech anticipates an accelerated adoption of advanced analytics and AI and machine learning across the MENA region.

ZainTech is a regional digital solutions provider unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company drives the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies.

ZainTech leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. Please visit www.zaintech.com

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

