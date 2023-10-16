Zain Vice-Chairman & Group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi, “This deal comes 20 years after Zain’s first regional expansion into Jordan, a testament to our commitment to driving the region’s digital transformation journey.”

STS employs over 350 professionals and offers advanced cloud solutions, managed services, and cyber security to more than 500 regional corporate clients across multiple sectors

Acquisition positions ZainTECH to expand its service offerings, access top talent, foster innovation, and enhance its competitive position across the region

Dubai, UAE: ZainTECH, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, announces it has entered an ageement for the complete acquisition of Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), one of the pioneering and largest digital transformation solutions providers in the region and the Kingdom of Jordan. This strategic move enables ZainTECH to expand its service offerings to enterprises and government bodies, access top talent, foster innovation, and enhance its competitive position across the region.

Since its establishment in 1989, STS has been a key player in the digital transformation landscape across Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Iraq. As one of the pioneer players in the industry, STS also stands as a forward-thinking, tech-savvy entity that has consistently fueled the digital transformation journey of the entire region. The company is renowned for its advanced hybrid multi-cloud solutions, robust managed cloud services, and comprehensive cybersecurity offerings, backed up by a state-of-the-art security operations center (STS SOC), infrastructure and system integration capabilities, along with licensing solutions.

With a dedicated team of over 350 professionals, STS has built long-standing partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, among others. STS serves over 500 customers across industries, including banking and financial, governmental, health, education, and telecommunications sectors across the Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting, Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO said, “This deal comes 20 years after Zain’s first regional expansion into Jordan and is a testament to our commitment to driving the Kingdom’s and the region’s digital transformation journey. Innovation has always been a catalyst for driving regional economies and improving the lives of citizens across our markets. The current roll-out of the state-of-the-art 5G services across the Kingdom and the acquisition of STS by ZainTECH will further consolidate Jordan’s position as a leading digital hub and a key enabler of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.”

Andrew Hanna, ZainTECH CEO commented, “The agreement to acquire STS, with its talented team, years of expertise and impressive customer base, will amplify ZainTECH and Zain B2B teams’ capabilities to provide clients with cutting-edge and comprehensive digital transformation solutions, solidifying our position as leaders in the industry and driving digital transformation in Jordan and across the region.”

Ramzi Zeine, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of STS said: “The momentum gained by ZainTECH since its launch in October 2021 has been nothing but remarkable, and we are excited to collaborate and support its growth and development from our standing point in Jordan and from our regional operations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Iraq. The Jordanian ICT sector is undoubtedly a key pillar in the national economy.”

Aiman Mazahreh, CO-Founder and CEO of STS said: “Today we witness a strategic leap in the history of STS, and we are extremely proud to join forces with ZainTECH. We look forward to leaving noticeable marks on the digital transformation scene in Jordan and the region”.

PWC-Strategy& advised ZainTECH and Lumina Capital Advisers advised STS on this transaction. DLA Piper was the legal advisor for ZainTECH and Clyde & Co was the legal advisor for the shareholders of STS. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

-Ends-

More on ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solution provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider. Please visit www.zaintech.com

More on STS

Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), a regional ICT and Digital Transformation solutions provider, through its bold leadership, innovation, and long field expertise since 1989, is confidently contributing to the digital transformation scene in Jordan, and across its operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Iraq. STS’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless Digital Transformation journey to its clients and has expanded its offerings to embrace modern infrastructure containing advanced cloud solutions and managed services, cyber security offerings that are backed up with an advanced security operations center (STS SOC), along with its licensing solutions. Please visit www.stsarabia.com