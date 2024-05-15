RecFaces, in strategic partnership with technology leader Aligned Edges, announces their participation in the upcoming International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) Abu Dhabi, scheduled for May 21-23, 2024, at the ADNEC Centre. With an aim to redefine the security technology in the MENA region, RecFaces’ state-of-the-art facial recognition technology solution Id-Guard will be in the spotlight for the event.

As global threats evolve, so does the need for advanced security solutions. Id-Guard by RecFaces, offers unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, pioneering groundbreaking advancement in facial recognition technology. This innovative solution is specifically designed to enhance video surveillance capabilities and physical security infrastructures, while also offering substantial improvements in digital interfaces and customer service experience.

ISNR Abu Dhabi provides a meaningful platform for the security industry experts to highlight the industry opportunities and improve national physical security exponentially. RecFaces and Aligned Edges’ partnership demonstrates resilience in the security domain dedicated to fostering safer and more efficient environments.

RecFaces is delighted to host attendees of ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024 in their booth 9D-20 and share exclusive details, benefits and applications of Id-Guard.

“Aligned Edges has honored us by inviting us to exhibit at the upcoming ISNR Abu Dhabi event. This shows the seriousness of the industry towards innovative and meaningful facial recognition technology solutions, and highlights the rapidly moving security landscape.” - Eugenia Marina, Business Development Director, MENA region, RecFaces.

“We are excited to collaborate with RecFaces for ISNR Abu Dhabi and share a platform to witness the transformation of national security. Facial recognition technology is highly futuristic, with promising applications to create a safer tomorrow.” - Fayez Kahalleh, Managing Director, Aligned Edges.