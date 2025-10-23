“Zain is taking responsible business action by building a thriving, inclusive and diverse workplace, creating the workplace and world we all want.”

Company’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy ensures that Zain’s actions align with meaningful impact and responsibility

Zain focused on HR, ESG and Inclusion, Diversity & Equity initiatives that empower its people to provide meaningful connectivity and drive systemic change

Ranking coincides with Zain’s recent MSCI rating upgrade to ‘A’ in ESG

Strategic partnerships with The Valuable 500 and the International Labor Organization

Zain’s IDE University upskilled over 2000 employees in digital transformation

Kuwait: Zain, a leading provider of innovative ICT technologies and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa was ranked as the number one telecommunications company across the MENA region on Forbes’ annual “World’s Best Employers” list for 2025. Zain was also ranked first in Kuwait and among the top-three employers regionwide.

Forbes’ globally acclaimed ranking evaluates 900 elite organizations from over 50 countries, selected through rigorous analysis of detailed feedback from more than 300,000 employees worldwide. Companies are assessed on employee satisfaction, career advancement opportunities, and overall reputation, with substantial weight given to the opinions of current employees.

Zain’s appearance among global industry giants across the energy, aviation, retail, and construction sectors underscores its commitment to workplace excellence. It also coincides with the recent significant improvement in the company’s upgrade to ‘A’ from the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rating in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) as of September 2025.

Zain’s comprehensive talent strategy is anchored in the company’s “4WARD-Progress with Purpose” five-year corporate strategy, which emphasizes that Zain’s actions align with meaningful impact and responsibility. Multiple Human Resources initiatives as well as ESG and Inclusion, Diversity and Equity programs remain strategic focus areas in Zain’s work culture. They are all vital part of the company’s ethical commitment to aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind by creating positive ESG impacts in the communities Zain serves and beyond.

A company statement, “Zain is taking responsible business action by building a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace, creating the world we all want. Beyond providing life-enriching digital services and embedding sustainability and meaningful connectivity in every aspect of our business, Zain is committed to fostering an ecosystem that drives systemic change across our footprint.”

"As a purpose-driven technology leader in the region, this recognition by Forbes highlights Zain’s unwavering focus on digital transformation, talent development, and proactive workplace initiatives that are key to better customer experience and enhancing shareholder value.”

Recent strategic initiatives

To cement purpose within the ethos of the organization, Zain integrated purpose within the role of the Chief Human Resources Officer thus formally becoming the Chief Purpose Human Resources Officer (CPHRO). The role of the CPHRO is to integrate the company’s purpose and employee purpose to guide, inspire, and drive human centricity and innovation across the organization.

Furthermore, Zain launched a company-wide culture transformation program entitled ‘UNITY’, which infuses Purpose and Customer Centricity into the company’s DNA, by prioritizing a humancentric approach and enhancing collaboration. The program serves as a tool designed to encompass Zain’s purpose-driven customer experience strategy.

The company also introduced its Innovation Policy, aimed at cultivating a culture that promotes creativity and innovative problem-solving. This initiative aligns closely with Zain's vision to become the leading provider of innovation, empowering our customers to embrace a digital lifestyle.

Empowering Employees, Advancing Communities

Zain’s pioneering programs set benchmarks for workplace excellence. The innovative “WE SUCCEED” model safeguards organizational agility and leadership succession, while the launch of the regional-first “IDE Score” index solidifies Zain’s leadership in measuring and advancing workplace inclusion.

At the forefront of mental health advocacy, Zain launched the “BE WELL” initiative—the first mental health strategy among regional employers—which provides employees access to self-help resources, educational workshops, and annual leave in recognition of World Mental Health Day.

Women’s empowerment remains central to Zain’s gender diversity agenda, with initiatives like “WE” and “NOVA” closing gender and technical skill gaps through focused development for more than 200 women across the group. Zain further supports female professionals with progressive maternity and flexible work policies, setting a target of raising the proportion of women in leadership positions to 25%.

Reflecting its commitment to inclusion, Zain’s “WE ABLE” program ensures that people with disabilities experience a fully accessible and enabling environment. The group’s international collaborations with organizations such as The Valuable 500 and the International Labor Organization (ILO) reinforce its pledge of equal opportunity and accessibility by 2025.

A Hub for Innovation and Youth

To cultivate a future-ready workforce, Zain’s proprietary innovation platform, “ZAINIAC,” motivates thousands of employees to develop and share new ideas, while structured programs in design thinking and business modeling enhance expertise across functions.

The “Generation Z” initiative builds future leaders by equipping graduates with essential leadership, digital, and entrepreneurial skills through a year-long development journey. Zain Youth (ZY) further fosters young talent, ensuring robust pipelines for the region’s evolving digital landscape.

In partnership with Spain’s IE University, Zain established the Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity University (IDEU), offering over 2,000 employees to pursue digital competencies and higher academic qualifications in line with the company’s digital transformation roadmap.

These future-shaping efforts are integrated with Zain’s ESG agenda, guaranteeing that business growth is paired with positive impact for people and planet. Zain Group’s consistent distinction as one of the world’s best employers reflects its core belief that purpose-driven business, empowered talent, and an inclusive culture are essential to shaping a sustainable, prosperous, and digitally connected future for all.