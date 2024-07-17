Zain has announced a strategic partnership with Be My Eyes, the largest and fastest-growing app for assisting the blind and visually impaired community worldwide. Through this initiative, the first of its kind in the region, Zain aims to expand its volunteerism scope to engage the Zain community, connect with visually impaired groups, and integrate advanced technology.

This aligns with its strategy to empower employees to practice social responsibility. It reflects the values of Zain, extending beyond its telecommunications and digital services role where Zain is a catalyst for diversity and inclusivity, fostering a society where everyone has equal opportunities to dream and succeed.

In collaboration with Be My Eyes, Zain KSA volunteers will receive incoming calls from the app's user base, which includes over 600,000 visually impaired users worldwide. Once the volunteer gets the video call, they will act as eyes for the caller, providing necessary support such as reading a document, identifying a medication, offering navigation guidance, and other potential scenarios.

Commenting on this initiative, Loluwah AlNowaiser, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Zain KSA, stated: “Zain KSA’s commitment to innovation and growth has never been only about technological advancement, but it is rather rooted in our responsibility to harness advanced technology in serving people and the community. While we continue to innovate to deliver the most advanced digital services and user experiences, our core goal is to unlock the potential of every member of our community. In doing so, we aim to uplift our society and support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the aspirations of our visionary leadership in enhancing the quality of life. We prioritize Diversity and Inclusion as part of our core values and support societal integration for all segments, with a particular focus on individuals with disabilities. By partnering with Be My Eyes, which exclusively caters to one segment of this community, Zain KSA provides its employees with a new volunteering opportunity, expanding our impact to help create a wonderful world for people from all segments while directly engaging the Zain KSA family.”