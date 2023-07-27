Zain KSA has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Family Safety Program, solidifying its role as a strategic partner in the Saudi Child Helpline project. This joint venture reflects Zain's unwavering commitment to its corporate sustainability strategy, prioritizing the establishment of a comprehensive support framework to safeguard the well-being of children in both the real and online world.

Under the terms of the MoU, Zain KSA will actively support the "Child Helpline" by launching country-wide educational campaigns to raise awareness about its significance. Leveraging its potent technological prowess, Zain KSA is devoted to providing a high-end experience for Child Helpline callers, who demonstrated a remarkable interest with 31,770 calls received in 2022. Accordingly, Zain KSA will prioritize the training of qualified personnel proficient in utilizing and harnessing these technologies to efficiently serve the callers. The initiatives carried out through the "Child Helpline," including consultations, educational programs for children and caregivers, and prompt response to complaints and reports, have yielded remarkable results. Notably, there has been a substantial reduction in psychological and social health issues, as well as peer relationship problems, between the years 2019 and 2022. Maintaining strict confidentiality, these actions create a secure and nurturing space for individuals seeking assistance.

Commenting on this milestone, Ms. Eman Abdullah Alsaidi, General Manager of Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, stated: "The safety and well-being of individuals lie at the heart of Zain KSA's core values. We believe our role goes beyond that of a leading provider of digital communication and services; we strive to be a partner in the comprehensive development process of the country. By leveraging modern technology to serve humanity and contribute to its well-being, we effectively support Saudi Vision 2030's goals. Collaborating with the Child Helpline in the Kingdom is a seamless continuation of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the children, the supreme assets of our nation, by offering them advice, guidance, and protection against real and online dangers. As we sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Child Helpline International (CHI) to share knowledge and expertise, we take great pride in working with the Child Helpline in the Kingdom, integrating our various initiatives to form a robust social and technological safety network, dedicated to the well-being of individuals in the Kingdom and ensuring the sustainability of our support and empowerment."

In his turn, Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Omair, Media Relations and Public Awareness Manager at the Family Safety Program stated: “The Memorandum of Understanding with Zain KSA reflects our program's commitment to building strategic partnerships and collaborating with various organizations. This collaboration aims to contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by raising awareness about family and child-related matters and scaling up social responsibility among individuals and organizations. An essential goal of the program is to raise awareness about the significance of Child Helpline 116111 and introduce its dedicated services, underscoring children's rights to care and protection. This partnership stands as a testament to the program's unwavering dedication, reflecting its policies and strategies in its pursuit to achieve and expand this mission through this exceptional collaboration.”

Marking the occasion of International Child Helpline Day, Zain KSA actively participated in an engaging awareness campaign held in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The impactful campaign successfully reached out to more than 2400 children and their families, effectively promoting the significance of the Child Helpline. Demonstrating a resounding commitment to child safety and digital well-being, Zain KSA introduced the Parental Control page, an innovative initiative empowering parents with tools to monitor and regulate their children's internet usage, fostering a secure digital environment. Additionally, Zain KSA launched an anti-bullying campaign, striving to raise awareness about this crucial issue and encouraging a compassionate environment built on kindness and empathy among individuals.

-Ends-