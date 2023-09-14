Zain KSA signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pioneers Systems, the renowned Saudi company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and assembly of electronic circuits. This strategic agreement aims to develop Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and localize specialized products and expertise in this field to achieve sustainability of innovation in the communications and digital services sector in the Kingdom, aspiring to contribute to raising the sector’s local content percentage in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority during Zain KSA's participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition, which took place from September 10 - 13 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

On this occasion, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, the Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA, underscored the significance of this collaboration, which is the first of its kind in the telecommunications and digital services sector in the Kingdom stating: "This agreement aligns seamlessly with the company's strategy to bolster the digital economy and establish an integrated digital ecosystem that bolsters the Kingdom’s digital transformation through championing local content and fostering the localization of products and services in the telecommunications and digital services sector, thereby making a substantial contribution to the development of a resilient and sustainable economy."

Al-Sadhan commended the partnership with Pioneers Systems, which will further augment Zain KSA's competitive advantage in the IoT market by deploying top-tier, cutting-edge digital solutions and services that will enhance customer service.

In his turn, Eng. Subhi Alghamdi, CEO of Pioneers Systems, said, 'We are thrilled to collaborate with Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive track record of digital achievements grounded in innovation. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and bolstering local technological content across all sectors. Having already achieved remarkable milestones in localizing the production of point-of-sale devices and medical respirators, our cooperation with Zain KSA will open the door wide for us to work together in localizing innovation in the telecommunications and digital services sectors through developing and manufacturing advanced electronic products for advanced applications such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and more.”

It is worth noting that this agreement will support the development of local capabilities and the localization of content in the telecommunications and digital services sector, in line with the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the national economy to stimulate national industries.