For the fourth consecutive year, Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has advanced its position in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Index, upgrading its rating to AA from the previous year's A. This achievement places Zain KSA in the ‘Leader’ category among 179 global telecom companies assessed by this index, a leading benchmark for evaluating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Zain KSA’s upgraded rating highlights its instrumental efforts and significant achievements over the past year. This progress underscores the company’s transformation into a model of integrating sustainability practices across all departments, operational processes, and throughout its value and supply chains. The company’s commitment has driven national-level sustainability initiatives that address environmental, social, compliance, and governance issues, further enhancing its contribution to achieving Saudi Vision 2030’s goals for sustainable development.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, Acting CEO of Zain KSA, remarked: “We are grateful for the significant impact Zain KSA has made in adopting leading ESG practices within the global telecom and digital services sector. Achieving an AA rating in the MSCI ESG Index highlights the success of our strategic direction, which focuses on leveraging unique investments to benefit society, the economy, and the nation. This milestone not only reflects our contribution to Saudi Vision 2030 but also supports our astute leadership's aspirations for human well-being and environmental prosperity, aligning with international efforts in these crucial areas. We address this comprehensively by embedding sustainability into our business strategy through an environmentally friendly framework based on three core pillars: profitability, people, and the planet. Our commitment reflects our dedication to advancing digital progress while upholding our societal responsibilities through our ESG strategy. Grounded in responsible practices, this strategy not only creates value for all stakeholders but also fosters a sustainable future for the planet. This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of the Zain KSA family. It also stands as a lasting tribute to our former CEO, Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, who was a trailblazer in promoting sustainability within the telecom and digital sector at the national level.”

Zain KSA has achieved a notable A- rating in climate change management from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a classification awarded to companies that meet CDP standards by disclosing information on the environmental impact of their initiatives and operations. Additionally, the company received multiple accolades last year for its pioneering efforts in sustainability and ESG practices. Among these distinctions, it was honored with the prestigious Best Green Technology Award at the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2023. Furthermore, Zain KSA earned the Climate Action Initiative Award for the groundbreaking achievement of launching the world's first zero-carbon 5G network.