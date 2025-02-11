Zain KSA, the leading telecoms and digital solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, and Nokia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop 5G and 5G-Advanced solutions through Cloud RAN and AI RAN technologies. The MoU was signed during LEAP 2025, the global tech event hosted in Riyadh. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation in the telecoms sector and develop a future-proof infrastructure that meets the anticipated demand for open wireless networks.

The initiative reflects Zain KSA’s strategy of deploying the latest technologies to enhance the efficiency of its networks. Cloud RAN provides a flexible and scalable infrastructure, resulting in an enhanced, more reliable network performance. Meanwhile, AI RAN enables advanced automation capabilities and real-time data analytics, leading to improved user experience and operational efficiency and serving as a key enabler for next-gen technologies such as 6G, IoT, and AI. Through this collaboration, Zain KSA will integrate the latest AI technologies into its infrastructure, enhancing its leadership in delivering innovative digital solutions that support the Kingdom’s digital economy and transform the telecommunications customer experience in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Eng. Mohammad Abdulaziz AlNujaidi, Chief Technology Officer, Zain KSA said: “This partnership is a strategic step toward building a more intelligent network with enhanced agility using the latest cloud and AI technologies, positioning us for future innovation through which we can continue to enable nationwide digital transformation. We believe network innovation is the cornerstone of a digital economy, achieving operational efficiency and developing new services that support a smartly connected future. We reaffirm our commitment to contribute to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, enhancing digital sustainability, and providing world-class communication solutions that enable various sectors and drive nationwide development.”

Zain KSA and Nokia recently completed a successful live trial – the first of its kind in the Kingdom- for 5G-Advanced cloud radio solutions (Cloud RAN). This trial reflects Zain KSA’s commitment to developing advanced technologies in the Saudi market and its leading role in deploying cutting-edge technologies to deliver exceptional digital experiences.