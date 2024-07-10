Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has launched its new digital authentication services in Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with the Sadq platform. This initiative contributes to enhancing the digital transformation landscape and bolstering sustainability in the Kingdom’s business sector. By embracing the latest advanced global technologies integrated with the best government systems for data integrity and confidentiality, Zain KSA ensures highly reliable and legitimate digital transactions.

Through this collaboration, both parties will deliver exceptional value to customers. Demonstrating Zain KSA’s commitment to enhancing sustainability through advanced digital solutions for business process automation, this initiative will improve customer experience, streamline electronic operations, and bolster data protection, in line with the Digital Government Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. Zain KSA aims to boost Nafath electronic transactions system by harnessing its advanced capabilities. This will enhance corporate and institutional signature verification, ensuring compliance with local regulations and security standards and enabling the tracking and storing of documents in the cloud.

Notably, Zain Cloud has been awarded a Class (C) classification from the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST), the highest “Service Provider Registration Class” rating awarded by CST to cloud computing service providers. This confirms Zain Cloud’s solid infrastructure that is based on compatible cloud computing cybersecurity controls, providing a secure cyberspace for all Zain Cloud subscribers and all different use cases. Our commitment to excellence in cloud services is demonstrated through our ISO 9001 certification for quality management, CSA Level 2, and NCA (CCC) compliance, ensuring security and customer data protection.