Students from the United States and Indonesia participate in the current semester

Ambitious plans to expand the program locally and internationally

The program enriches students' knowledge and sharpens their skills in a multicultural environment

Abu Dhabi – UAE, 15 April 2025: As part of its commitment to providing a world-class educational experience, Rabdan Academy continues to deliver its pioneering Student Exchange Program, an initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence, professional development, and cross-cultural understanding among students.

The program strengthens academic exchange opportunities through strategic partnerships with prestigious global institutions, including Virginia Commonwealth University (USA), Universitas Pertahanan (Indonesia), and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (Singapore).

Through the programme, students engage in specialised academic courses, diverse cultural activities, and collaborative research opportunities, enriching their global perspectives and enhancing their practical skills.

During the current semester, Rabdan Academy is hosting six students from Virginia Commonwealth University and Universitas Pertahanan, representing the United States and Indonesia, as part of its ongoing academic exchange program.

This initiative reflects the Academy’s dedication to providing a multicultural educational environment that fosters academic cooperation and intercultural dialogue.

Rabdan Academy is actively working to expand the Student Exchange Program to include students from universities within the UAE, reinforcing its role as a leading educational institution in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

Commenting on the programme, Samya Salem Al Saedi, Rabdan Academy Registrar, said: "Rabdan Academy’s Student Exchange Program is a vital platform for enhancing students’ readiness and refining their academic and cultural competencies."

Al Saadi emphasised the Academy’s commitment to offering global learning opportunities that enable students to engage with diverse cultures, gain valuable experiences, and prepare to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Student Exchange Program empowers students to acquire advanced knowledge, broaden their cultural perspectives, and experience high-quality education in specialised fields offered by Rabdan Academy, better equipping them to meet future opportunities and challenges.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.