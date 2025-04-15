The transformative initiative is set to accelerate oncology-focused genomic science and precision medicine in the region and beyond

The institute seeks to contribute to the diversification and global representation in genomic research to ultimately improve outcomes for patients with cancer

Abu Dhabi, UAE: During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSK, global biopharmaceutical leader, to collaborate on a Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi. This transformative collaboration aims to accelerate oncology-focused genomic science and precision medicine, enhancing diversification and global representation in genomic research to improve cancer patient outcomes.

Multi-omics is a research approach that studies different biological molecules, such as genes, RNA, proteins, and metabolites, to understand how they interact in an organism. By combining data from these various areas, scientists can gain a more complete view of biological processes and improve insights into health and disease.

The MOU was signed in the presence of H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of GSK and Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager of Gulf Countries at GSK.H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Hesham A. Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, Research & Development at GSK.

H.E Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Aligned with our vision to create one of the world’s most intelligent healthcare systems, we are committed to utilising advanced technologies and scientific research to propel precision medicine and tailored therapies for communities globally. The multi-omics institute will enable the generation of high-quality omics data, supporting the development of pioneering healthcare solutions. This initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for life sciences and our commitment to international collaborations that drive preventative initiatives and oncology drug discovery.”

By leveraging Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge biotechnology and genomics infrastructure, this multinational initiative will embed early-stage discovery research within the UAE for the first time, fostering scientific innovation in oncology and enhancing diversity in genomic research to ultimately benefit cancer patients.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The launch of a multi-omics research institute marks a defining step in Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global centre for health innovation. By embedding discovery-stage science into our ecosystem, we are supporting critical oncology research while reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in health innovation, biotechnology, and precision medicine. Driven by a commitment to scientific excellence and cross-sector partnerships, this collaboration will translate research into long-term value, not only for Abu Dhabi, but for the future of global healthcare.”

Dr. Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, Research & Development of GSK: “This MoU is an important step toward our shared ambition of leveraging the scientific excellence in the Middle East region to generate multi-omic data that enhances translational research capabilities and accelerates oncology drug discovery. Public-private collaborations like this are crucial to improving our understanding of the biology of disease so we can make important treatment advancements for patients with cancer here in the UAE and around the globe.”

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About GSK:

GSK is a global biopharma company that unites science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. With a purpose to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people by the end of the decade, GSK is committed to delivering a step-change in performance and strong growth through innovation in Specialty Medicines and Vaccines. By prioritising respiratory, immunology and inflammation, oncology, long-acting HIV, and infectious diseases, GSK is at the forefront of developing breakthrough solutions to improve patient outcomes and address the most pressing healthcare challenges worldwide.