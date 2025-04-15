Dubai, UAE:

According to a survey by eToro, (87%) of UAE retail investors now rely on fintech platforms—signaling a major shift in how financial services are accessed and trusted.

But with one in three investors finding crypto and ETFs complex, fintech’s rise underscores the importance of accessible, investor-friendly education.

George Naddaf, Managing Director MENA, eToro said: “Dubai’s position among the world’s top 5 fintech cities reflects a broader transformation in how investors across the UAE are engaging with financial services. eToro’s data shows a clear preference for fintech solutions, with half of retail investors now using crypto exchanges, and many turning to personal finance apps (32%) and robo-advisors (20%) to manage their money.

“This growing reliance on fintech isn’t marginal—it’s mainstream. Over a quarter of investors (26%) use only fintech providers for their financial needs, while (36%) lean on them for most of their activity. Even those still working with traditional institutions are blending in fintech tools, creating a more hybrid financial experience.

“But while adoption is widespread, understanding still lags. Cryptoassets top the list of the most difficult products to grasp (33%), followed by ETFs (29%) and commodities (30%). This underlines a critical challenge: as fintech platforms become the go-to for financial engagement, there’s a growing need to support investors with accessible, high-quality education.

Fintech is clearly shaping the future of finance in the UAE—not just by offering new tools, but by redefining how and where investors make decisions. Ensuring those decisions are informed will be key to sustaining this momentum.”

