Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With property prices in Dubai’s most recently established residential hubs such as Dubai Hills Estate and Arabian Ranches reaching record highs, attention is beginning to shift toward emerging communities with untapped potential. One such community gaining notable traction is Greenwood by Nakheel, which is positioning itself as Dubai’s greenest residential and investment destination.

Over the past year, six-bedroom villa sales in Dubai Hills Estate have averaged AED 34.8 million at AED 2,663 per square foot. In Greenwood, the same villa is priced at AED 6.9 million with an average of AED 1,333 per square foot, marking a 404 percent price increase and a gap of over AED 27.9 million. For three-bedroom townhouses, Dubai Hills Estate sales averaged AED 5.8 million at AED 1,833 per square foot, while Greenwood offered them at AED 3.2 million and AED 1,164 per square foot, reflecting a 81 percent price difference. The substantial value gap positions Greenwood as a standout investment opportunity in the current market.

Beyond price accessibility, what sets Greenwood apart is the scale and ambition of developments underway. Greenwood, the largest green sustainable community, spans over 3.95 million square meters and is poised to reshape the area’s residential landscape. Its first flagship project, Kensington Gardens by LEOS Developments, reflects the type of high-spec, design-led British housing now being delivered in Dubai’s emerging districts.

Greenwood represents the next chapter of Dubai’s urban expansion, which is one that aligns with evolving investor priorities, including sustainably developed, infrastructure-backed communities. With contemporary design standards and strategic connectivity to key zones in the city, it offers investors a more accessible alternative to the city’s increasingly saturated prime districts.

As demand shifts away from overcrowded and overpriced neighborhoods, Greenwood stands out as a strategic investment play, where luxury, sustainability, and long-term return on investment (ROI) meet.

