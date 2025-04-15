Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai has been honored with a coveted 5-star rating in the Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek and Statista — a recognition that reaffirms its place among the world’s leading healthcare institutions.



The Global Hospital Rating, developed by Statista in partnership with Newsweek, is one of the most comprehensive and trusted assessments in the healthcare industry. It evaluates hospitals on critical quality metrics, assigning a one to five-star rating based on extensive data analysis and rigorous validation by Statista’s expert team.



A Benchmark of Healthcare Excellence



Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai earned top marks across five key dimensions that define high-quality care:

Provision of Care – Excellence in clinical services, staffing, and patient care

Timeliness of Care – Efficiency in treatment delivery and reduced waiting times

Patient Experience & Safety – High standards in hygiene, infection control, and satisfaction

IT & Healthcare Technology – Cutting-edge digital infrastructure and medical innovation

Employer Attractiveness – Commitment to staff development and a positive work environment

"This 5-star recognition is more than just a rating – it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication of every member of our team," said Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai. "We are proud to be setting new benchmarks in patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and innovation."



Joining a Global Elite



With this distinction, Fakeeh University Hospital – Dubai joins an exclusive group of top-rated hospitals across the globe. This recognition not only elevates the hospital’s international profile but also serves as a valuable resource for patients and professionals seeking world-class medical care.