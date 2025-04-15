AIREV’s On-Demand is one of the world’s first AI operating systems

On-Demand offers hardware providers opportunity to monetize infrastructure

Abu Dhabi: AIREV, the UAE artificial intelligence start-up that is one of the fastest-growing AI companies in the Gulf region, has secured investment from Irish-based venture private equity firm Venturewave Capital. The capital injection will be deployed to support AIREV’s rapid growth trajectory as it scales one of the world’s first AI operating systems – ‘On-Demand’. The deal with Venturewave Capital, which is active across diverse asset classes in Europe, US, ASEAN and the Middle East, will enable On Demand to access new opportunities and specifically expand to new market territories from UAE and Ireland.

With over 4 million AI-first users worldwide, and backed by Core 42, a G42 company, AIREV continues to refine its revolutionary agentic AI Operating System, On-Demand. Designed to power the post-Artificial General Intelligence/Artificial Super Intelligence economic shift, On-Demand allows users to build their own AI applications by combining the world’s leading large language models with hundreds of agents and AI tools. The platform democratizes advanced AI technology, simplifying the user experience, and empowering rapid innovation in generative AI products.

AIREV already has commercial deployment agreements with computer systems and components supplier Panchea and AI systems and technology solutions provider AIdeology (an Nvidia Elite Partner), and is in commercial and R&D discussions with Fortune 500 semiconductor companies. Over 60,000 users have already adopted the new platform, which offers access to inference capabilities across leading models, including those from OpenAI, Google's Gemini, Meta's Llama, and Arabic language model Jais—developed by Inception, a G42 company. Over 300 specialized agents are available on its marketplace, and the site also seamlessly integrates with major ERP and CRM systems like Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics. On Demand is capable of running on all hardware systems, enabling hardware providers to monetize usage of their infrastructure by linking the computational activity of users to revenue generated.

The signing of the funding agreement was witnessed by HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, and HE Niamh Smyth TD, Ireland’s Minister for Trade Promotion, AI and Digital Transformation.

Minister Niamh Smyth TD stated: "Venturewave Capital’s investment in AIREV highlights Ireland’s role as a connector of global tech innovation. AIREV’s work in Artificial Intelligence – from education to healthcare - exemplifies technology’s power to transcend markets."

Muhammad Khalid, AIREV’s Founder and CEO, said: “With On-Demand, companies can create the right AI for them – quickly, easily and affordably. Think of it as an App Store for AI, but with unseen levels of optimization and personalization. VentureWave Capital recognised that the platform can be transformative for businesses and that our team - young, dynamic, agile and nimble – possess the necessary expertise to develop a blockbuster product with the potential to disrupt the global AI ecosystem. Since we launched On-Demand, we have seen amazing early growth, and built an incredible community of global users. We look forward to working alongside VentureWave Capital and all our partners to expand the market for highly tailored, powerful AI solutions for developers and enterprises.”

Alan Foy, Executive Chairman and Founder, Venturewave, added: "VentureWave Capital is delighted to finalise this strategic investment in AIREV, a UAE-based AI company rapidly emerging as a global leader in transformative AI solutions. AIREV is committed to global expansion from the UAE in partnership with Ireland. The excellent team is developing technologies that not only expand human potential but also address real-world challenges across sectors such as education, healthcare, and energy."

As well as On-Demand, AIREV, which was formed in 2023 by Muhammed Khalid (CEO), Dr Youssef Youssef (COO) and Kayaan Unwalla (CSO), includes other next generation AI-driven businesses including viral edtech platform School Hack.

About AIREV

AIREV, a next generation AI company headquartered in the UAE, has quickly risen as a leader in the global AI ecosystem. Backed by Core42, a G42 company, and now VentureWave Capital, AIREV is shaping the future of technology-driven economic growth through its Agentic AI Operating System, On-Demand. AIREV is part of Microsoft's startup program and the Nvidia Inception program, with On Demand built completely on Microsoft’s Azure structure.

About Venturewave Capital

Venturewave Capital is a venture private equity investment firm that focuses on entrepreneurial companies with high-impact potential. They seek to maximise financial potential by applying proven tools and methods to scale and grow. Venturewave Capital, a member of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), is the first Irish signatory of the IFC Principles for Impact Investing: https://venturewave.capital.