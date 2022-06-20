As part of its strategy to empower young Saudi women and men and build the information and communications technology sector with national capabilities, Zain KSA announced that 100 fresh graduates have joined its Evolve program. The one-year program will provide the graduates with workplace training and skill development opportunities. By launching this program, specifically designed to educate fresh graduates and prepare them to join the workforce with competence, Zain KSA reaffirms its belief in the capabilities of the youth and its ongoing efforts to empower them and develop their abilities.

In this context, VP of Human Resources, Loluwah bint Saad AlNowaiser, stated: “At Zain KSA, we strive to support our nation’s astute leadership and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve nation-wide digital transformation. We want to ensure that this transformation is carried out through our young talents who can effectively participate in channeling the huge technological progress the world is witnessing to serve their nation and its people. Our vision revolves around youth empowerment and we fully realize that the sustainability and localization of innovation and technology can only be achieved if we have skilled and trained national capabilities working in the Kingdom’s telecom market. This is how we can achieve the optimal harmony and integration between human capabilities and technical systems in a digital and integrated work environment.”

By providing equal employment opportunities for both genders in partnership with the global company Huawei, Evolve program supports the SDGs that Zain KSA is committed to achieving. The program also serves to create the right combination of experience, global know-how, and local market requirements. It is worth noting that Zain KSA has received the "HRSD Labor Award" for ICT talent localization by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).