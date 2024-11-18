Awards to ZainTECH, TAMAM and Dizlee are a testament to Zain’s continual innovation in providing digital transformative solutions to enterprises and consumers across the region

Dubai: Zain Group was recently presented with three distinguished awards at the prestigious SAMENA Council-endorsed MEA Business Magazine Technology Achievement Awards 2024, as part of a multi-sector recognition awards program aimed at highlighting significant technology achievements in the ICT industry held during GITEX GLOBAL 2024.



The first award was in the category of ‘Innovative Collaborations and Partnerships’ in acknowledgement of the launch of the strategic go-to-market agreement ZainTECH and Datanuum, a comprehensive customer data enrichment, engagement and retention platform for retailers and healthcare businesses. This collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer data driven growth and retention capabilities for businesses across the Middle East and beyond.



This partnership leverages ZainTECH's extensive regional expertise in implementing compliant cloud infrastructures with DATANUUM's cutting-edge platform, to address the growing need for data privacy and regulatory compliance in the region. This will appeal to businesses looking for robust solutions to handle data securely while optimizing customer relationships, engagement and marketing spend.



The second award was in the ‘Financial Technology’ category saw TAMAM, Zain’s fintech in Saudi Arabia recognized for ‘Outstanding Sector Leadership and Growth Achievements”. Tamam is revolutionizing the consumer finance landscape in the Kingdom, providing personalized, data-driven financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Saudi customers.



Tamam provides individuals with the opportunity to receive Shariah compliant loans without physically visiting a bank location. The platform’s end-to-end application and award process takes just minutes from the time of downloading the app to the loan amount being paid out. Loans are provided to Saudi nationals and residents, without the requirement of a salary transfer or guarantor.



The third award was in the category of ‘Data Platforms’ recognized Zain’s groupwide API platform DIZLEE for ‘Exceptional Products and Services’. As a dynamic API Platform and digital monetization ecosystem, DIZLEE offers innovative entertainment and gaming solutions, direct operator billing, messaging, digital authentication. By exposing its APIs through the Dizlee platform, Zain removes a significant barrier to the development of profitable digital partnerships from across the globe, enhancing the time-to-market rollout of appealing entertainment and gaming services to our customers. Currently, Dizlee has partnership agreements with more than 42 global OTT and solutions providers offering 213 different digital innovations and processing over 200 million payment transactions that has generated over USD 340 million in gross revenues since launching mid-2018.



SAMENA Telecommunications Council is a tri-regional, non-profit telecoms association that embodies a community of South Asian and MENA regional telcos, manufacturers, regulatory authorities, and academia that focuses on issues pertinent to operators and providing advocacy.



MEA Business is the region's first augmented reality business publication committed to reporting positive business developments in the Middle East and Africa with focus areas that include Training and Education, Aviation, Travel, Energy, Hospitality, Travel and Technology.



These three prestigious accolades underscore Zain Group’s ambitions to expand the range and quality of business and consumer services made available to its individual, enterprise and government customers across the region.

