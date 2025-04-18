Dubai, UAE – As employers across the region continue to struggle with outdated recruitment models and rising application volumes, Dubai-based talent management company Dandelion Civilization is introducing a game-based assessment platform designed to make hiring faster, fairer, and more accurate.

Set for a grand take-off in Dubai next month, Dandelion Civilization is aiming to capture up to $150 million of the market over the next 2–3 years.

The company’s model moves away from traditional CV filters and toward immersive simulations that test how candidates solve problems, collaborate, and make decisions under pressure. It’s a strategy the company says could boost hiring efficiency by up to 40%—particularly in roles that depend on soft skills and adaptability.

“Companies today are overwhelmed by volume and underwhelmed by insight,” said Dmitry Zaytsev, founder of Dandelion Civilization. “Our mission is to give employers a better lens—to help them assess who someone is, not just what they've written on a document.”

The startup recently completed an early pilot with students at top UAE universities. Participants underwent interactive game-based assessments that generated behavioral profiles and career insights

While corporate partnerships have yet to be formally announced, the company is in advanced conversations with several large regional employers to integrate its tools into graduate hiring and internal development programs. Demand has been strongest in industries facing rapid change and internal mobility challenges, including finance, logistics, and retail.

Zaytsev emphasized that the platform isn’t just for students or early-career hires. “This is about building a full-picture understanding of people—something that today typically requires expensive assessments, psychological interviews, or executive-level development tools,” he said. “We’re offering a scalable, ethical way to bring that depth of insight into everyday hiring.”

The platform’s first two games—focused on psychological profiling and group strategy—are set to launch in Q2 2025. Future updates will support long-term employee development, team analysis, and virtual onboarding simulations.

As the UAE continues its push to become a global hub for innovation and talent, Dandelion Civilization positions itself as a timely solution for employers who want to recruit differently—and more effectively.

About Dandelion Civilization

Dandelion Civilization is a Dubai-based talent assessment and development platform using behavioral science and gamification to help organizations better understand, hire, and grow human potential. Designed in collaboration with psychologists, educators, and industry experts, the platform transforms hiring from a static, CV-driven process into an interactive experience rooted in real behavior and skills. Its mission is to help individuals showcase their true potential while giving companies deeper, more human-centered talent insights at scale.