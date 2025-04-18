Dubai, UAE: Emirates anticipates that more than 300,000 travellers will start their journeys from Terminal 3 this weekend starting today, 18 April up until 21 April. With expected traffic congestion in and around Terminal 3, Emirates advises customers to arrive at the airport early and ensure all travel documents are ready to avoid potential delays.

Customers can choose from a variety of check-in options including online check-in on emirates.com or via the Emirates App 48 hours before their departure, where they will receive a digital boarding pass.

Check-in counters at Terminal 3 will open 24 hours before flight departure (12 hours for US-bound flights). Customers are encouraged to drop off their bags the night before or check in earlier, allowing them to proceed directly to Immigration or the convenient biometric gates to clear in seconds.

Additional convenient check in options available for Emirates customers include:

City Check-In & Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC: It will be open for check-in from 24 hours up to 4 hours before departure (excluding US-bound flights).

Ajman Central Bus Terminal: Check-in available from 24 hours up to 4 hours before departure.

Customers are required to clear passport control and security at least 90 minutes before departure. Those traveling in Premium Economy or Economy Class should arrive at the boarding gate no later than 60 minutes prior to departure, while First and Business Class passengers should be at the gate at least 45 minutes before departure. Boarding gates will close 20 minutes before the flight departs and late arrivals will not be accepted for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.