Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in MENA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), as part of a strategic partnership that reflects both entities’ commitment to innovation, community impact, and sustainable growth.

This partnership brings together two market leaders with a shared vision for enhancing service ecosystems and delivering long-term value across key touchpoints. Under this MoU, the partnership will focus on several initiatives including subsidized operational fuel costs, summer rest areas, and special EmCan membership for talabat employees.

Pedram Assadi, Chief Operations Officer at talabat, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Emarat for the second year in a row. At talabat, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to support and empower our community - especially the people who are at the heart of everything we do. This strategic partnership with Emarat reflects our shared values of innovation, dedication, and long-term commitment to improving everyday experiences.”

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer & Senior Vice President - Marketing said: “Our partnership with talabat reinforces the role of Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) at the heart of the delivery ecosystem, through a series of collaborations.

The MoU includes rider-focused benefits, enhancing both the welfare and efficiency of talabat’s delivery fleet. Additionally, by streamlining B2B fuel offerings through Emarat’s Loyalty Program – EmCan, we are making fuel more accessible and convenient & supporting the development of a robust and scalable technological solution that meets the evolving needs of the delivery sector.”

Having witnessed the initiative’s success last year, talabat and Emarat are relaunching the Summer Together solar-powered rest areas across key Emarat fuel stations in the UAE. As an added benefit, talabat employees are now eligible for special membership on Emarat’s loyalty program, EmCan, which includes increased point accumulation and other exclusive benefits.

About talabat

"talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform."

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products.

Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.