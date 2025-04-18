Bioscience Institute, a global leader in cutting-edge stem cell and regenerative medicine technologies, participated in the 2025 Dubai Derma Conference, which took place this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With a focus on advancing the future of longevity medicine, Bioscience Institute showcased its pioneering BIOXPACE protocol, a breakthrough approach in addressing the molecular drivers of aging and skin degeneration.

As a spin-off of the prestigious University of Rome, Bioscience Institute is recognized for its innovative work in genomics, stem cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. At Dubai Derma 2025, the institute highlighted the BIOXPACE protocol, a revolutionary method designed to combat genotoxicity—the primary driver of aging. This approach strengthens DNA repair mechanisms, prevents stem cell exhaustion, and promotes healthier aging by targeting the root causes of skin aging, inflammation, and tissue degeneration.

"BIOXPACE is not just a treatment, but a revolution in understanding how aging impacts our skin and overall health," said Giuseppe Mucci, CEO of Bioscience Institute. "Through genomic sequencing and stem cell therapies, we are offering a solution that addresses the core causes of aging at the molecular level, rather than merely managing symptoms. Our goal is to empower individuals with personalized, preventive care to enhance the longevity and vitality of their skin and bodies."

The BIOXPACE protocol is designed to reverse the effects of genotoxic caused by environmental stressors, poor diet, smoking, and other lifestyle factors that accelerate the aging process. Through cutting-edge cfDNA sequencing, stem cell therapy, and exosome, Bioscience Institute has created a unique platform for identifying genetic markers that signal early signs of aging and skin degeneration. This technology empowers individuals to take control of their skin and overall health with precision-based interventions tailored to their specific genetic makeup.

At Dubai Derma, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Discover the science behind BIOXPACE and its application to prevent premature aging of the skin.

and its application to prevent premature aging of the skin. Learn about genotoxicity-free food supplements and their role in enhancing skin health and DNA repair.

and their role in enhancing skin health and DNA repair. Experience live demonstrations of advanced regenerative treatments for skin rejuvenation and aging prevention.

for skin rejuvenation and aging prevention. Explore Bioscience Institute’s comprehensive range of personalized therapies to combat the degenerative effects of aging.

Bioscience Institute invites all healthcare professionals, dermatologists, and longevity enthusiasts to visit the institute and lab in Healthcare city for in-depth insights into how the BIOXPACE protocol is reshaping the future of skincare and aging management.

About Bioscience Institute: Bioscience Institute, founded in 2007, is a pioneer in cellular and molecular biology, specializing in genomics, stem cell culture, and regenerative medicine. With state-of-the-art facilities in Italy and the UAE, the institute is at the forefront of developing advanced personalized therapies to counteract the effects of aging and degenerative diseases. Its research focuses on cfDNA sequencing, stem cell therapy, and exosome, offering innovative solutions for regenerative medicine and longevity.