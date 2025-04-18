Advanced 5G network, smart IoT services, and AI-integrated solutions ensure unmatched connectivity, efficiency and sustainability at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Interactive booths and physical games further elevate the fan experience at the Grand Prix.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc group, the region’s leading digital enabler, is powering the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 with state-of-the-art connectivity solutions, ensuring unmatched digital experience both on and off the circuit.

As the Title Partner of this global sporting spectacle for the fifth consecutive year, stc continues to bring “limitless drive” to life, elevating the motorsport experience for teams and fans alike through world-class 5G coverage, IoT services and AI-integrated solutions. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, stc group is at the forefront of driving digital innovation, delivering seamless and reliable connectivity.

This year, stc has deployed an advanced 5G network across all 19 mobile sites at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, delivering blistering data speeds, ultra-low latency and seamless high-volume coverage. Complementing this infrastructure are four high-performance portable mobile towers (Cells on Wheels), designed to boost network capacity, manage high user density, and ensure reliable performance at high-traffic venue areas throughout the event.

The robust network not only handles the immense data demands of the race but also allows race enthusiasts to enjoy instantaneous live streaming, real-time race updates, and flawless social media connectivity.

Beyond 5G, stc has implemented Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at 18 of the 19 mobile sites. These smart systems enhance operational efficiency by monitoring critical infrastructure, optimizing crowd movement, and tracking environmental conditions such as air quality and energy consumption, ensuring a safer, smarter and more sustainable event.

To guarantee uninterrupted performance, stc has implemented a multi-layered redundancy strategy. Dual fiber-optic routes ensure continuous data transmission, while pre-positioned backup equipment stands ready to address any potential disruptions instantly. AI-powered predictive analytics further enhance network resilience by intelligently distributing traffic and balancing loads across multiple network layers. This allows stc to identify and resolve traffic or real-time network issues before they impact performance.

“Through our strategic partnership with the world’s most prestigious motorsport event, we're redefining the role of technology in sports,” said Abdullah Abdulrahman A Alkanhl, Group Chief Strategy Officer at stc group. “Our advanced digital solutions reflect stc’s wider strategy and expertise as an enabler of connectivity and digital excellence, delivering world-class experiences on the global stage.”

To enhance the fan experience, stc has set up an interactive booth at the Grand Prix, featuring a range of exciting experiences. From slot car racing using Mind Wave Headsets to a James Bond-inspired laser room and rapid-reaction physical games, stc is making the event one of the most innovative and memorable highlights of the season.

stc's continued investment in the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX underscores its dedication to positioning the kingdom as a nexus of sporting excellence and digital innovation. By pushing the boundaries of connectivity, stc ensures each Grand Prix delivers an exceptional experience, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with the thrill of world-class motorsport.

About stc group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.